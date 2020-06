Amenities

Charming two story unfurnished apartment located less than 5 minutes from downtown Charleston. Updated kitchen, hardwood floors, stack washer/dryer, lovely fenced yard with patio space & off-street parking for two cars. Windermere is close to MUSC and walking distance to trendy restaurants, shopping, day spas, and more. The Greenway is minutes away and great for walking & biking. This apartment can be available by the end of June.