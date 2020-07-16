All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 4299 William E Murray Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
4299 William E Murray Blvd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

4299 William E Murray Blvd

4299 William E. Murray Boulevard · (843) 557-9840
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4299 William E. Murray Boulevard, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4299 William E Murray Blvd · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2122 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Carolina Bay Park - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath gorgeous home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. Charming property West of the Ashley in Carolina Bay Park, that is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and interstates. Be downtown and Boeing within 15 minutes.

Master suite is on the first floor and has a double vanity and very nice shower.

Enjoy an open concept and with a Chef's kitchen, ceramic tile floor, granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. Entertain on a patio that is set up with a pergola and is nicely landscaped. Out door furniture will stay.

Home has lots of storage, washer and dryer, and a detached garage.

(RLNE5111099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4299 William E Murray Blvd have any available units?
4299 William E Murray Blvd has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4299 William E Murray Blvd have?
Some of 4299 William E Murray Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4299 William E Murray Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4299 William E Murray Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4299 William E Murray Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4299 William E Murray Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 4299 William E Murray Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4299 William E Murray Blvd offers parking.
Does 4299 William E Murray Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4299 William E Murray Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4299 William E Murray Blvd have a pool?
No, 4299 William E Murray Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4299 William E Murray Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4299 William E Murray Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4299 William E Murray Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4299 William E Murray Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4299 William E Murray Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4299 William E Murray Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4299 William E Murray Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr
Charleston, SC 29492
Windjammer Apartments
1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd
Charleston, SC 29407
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Caroline
99 WestEdge St
Charleston, SC 29403
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd
Charleston, SC 29412
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard
Charleston, SC 29407
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street
Charleston, SC 29412
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC 29403

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SC
Georgetown, SCRidgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity