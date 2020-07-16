4299 William E Murray Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel

Carolina Bay Park - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath gorgeous home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. Charming property West of the Ashley in Carolina Bay Park, that is conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and interstates. Be downtown and Boeing within 15 minutes.



Master suite is on the first floor and has a double vanity and very nice shower.



Enjoy an open concept and with a Chef's kitchen, ceramic tile floor, granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. Entertain on a patio that is set up with a pergola and is nicely landscaped. Out door furniture will stay.



Home has lots of storage, washer and dryer, and a detached garage.



(RLNE5111099)