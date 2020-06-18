All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

4057 Hartland Street

4057 Hartland Street · (843) 606-5572
Location

4057 Hartland Street, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
This recently built 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse is located in Ashley Park in West Ashley. The townhouse has a fenced yard, hardwood floors, two car garage and 9+ ceilings.

We have a video tour on our website, so you can view the home's layout from the comfort of your couch! And, we are pet friendly!!!

You can schedule a tour on our website at https://bluewpm.com/hartland-charleston/.

For information about our Rental Application Criteria and Process, please visit http://bluewpm.com/residents/prospective-residents/.

We are a local company with local staff. We have online resident portals with online payment options, 24/7 emergency maintenance support and technology-based while customer service driven.

The application fee is $55 per adult. Leasing funds include security deposit and $100 lease coordination fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4057 Hartland Street have any available units?
4057 Hartland Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4057 Hartland Street have?
Some of 4057 Hartland Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4057 Hartland Street currently offering any rent specials?
4057 Hartland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4057 Hartland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4057 Hartland Street is pet friendly.
Does 4057 Hartland Street offer parking?
Yes, 4057 Hartland Street does offer parking.
Does 4057 Hartland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4057 Hartland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4057 Hartland Street have a pool?
No, 4057 Hartland Street does not have a pool.
Does 4057 Hartland Street have accessible units?
No, 4057 Hartland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4057 Hartland Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4057 Hartland Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4057 Hartland Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4057 Hartland Street has units with air conditioning.
