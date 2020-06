Amenities

Unit 205 of 360 King Street features 2 bedrooms with raised ceilings and large interior windows above the bedroom closets. The apartment comes equipped with a full-service kitchen featuring granite countertops, laminate warm wood flooring and large windows allowing lots of natural light throughout the apartment's common areas. The apartment also features an open concept living and kitchen area with a raised ceiling in the living space. Its 1 full bathroom comes with granite finishes and a space saving stackable washer and dryer unit.Amenities include a Yeti store on the ground floor of the building which features a craft-brewer's bar, a coffee bar. Area amenities include the TD Arena, plentiful shopping and dining options on King and George Streets.