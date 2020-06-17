All apartments in Charleston
Charleston, SC
355 Clayton Drive
355 Clayton Drive

355 Clayton Drive · (843) 478-5015
Location

355 Clayton Drive, Charleston, SC 29414
Oak Land

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2422 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful elevated traditional home located on tidal creek with a dock offering magnificent marsh and Stono River views. Home features huge family room with hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, fireplace and custom built-ins, Kitchen with granite counters, gas range, work island and sub zero stainless steel refrigerator; Master suite with large sitting room overlooking the marsh, dual vanities, and his/her closets. Huge under home garage with work bench and tons of room for storage. Dock that leads to tidal creek where you can relax on the pierhead, crab, shrimp and launch kayak or paddleboard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Clayton Drive have any available units?
355 Clayton Drive has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 355 Clayton Drive have?
Some of 355 Clayton Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Clayton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
355 Clayton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Clayton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 355 Clayton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 355 Clayton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 355 Clayton Drive does offer parking.
Does 355 Clayton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Clayton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Clayton Drive have a pool?
No, 355 Clayton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 355 Clayton Drive have accessible units?
No, 355 Clayton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Clayton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 355 Clayton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Clayton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 Clayton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
