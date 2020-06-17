355 Clayton Drive

Amenities

Beautiful elevated traditional home located on tidal creek with a dock offering magnificent marsh and Stono River views. Home features huge family room with hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, fireplace and custom built-ins, Kitchen with granite counters, gas range, work island and sub zero stainless steel refrigerator; Master suite with large sitting room overlooking the marsh, dual vanities, and his/her closets. Huge under home garage with work bench and tons of room for storage. Dock that leads to tidal creek where you can relax on the pierhead, crab, shrimp and launch kayak or paddleboard.