3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Staffordshire of Johns Island! This property features spacious rooms, a large fenced in yard, and a 2 car garage. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, an island, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and electric stove. In the master bedroom you'll find a walk in closet, his and her sinks in the bathroom, and a garden tub. Enjoy the large living room with a vaulted ceiling and installed sound system. This property is conveniently close to both Downtown Charleston, Maybank Hwy, and multiple beaches.Pets are negotiable. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. Available September 3rd.