Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue

3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue, Charleston, SC 29455

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home located in Staffordshire of Johns Island! This property features spacious rooms, a large fenced in yard, and a 2 car garage. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, an island, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, and electric stove. In the master bedroom you'll find a walk in closet, his and her sinks in the bathroom, and a garden tub. Enjoy the large living room with a vaulted ceiling and installed sound system. This property is conveniently close to both Downtown Charleston, Maybank Hwy, and multiple beaches.Pets are negotiable. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. Available September 3rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue have any available units?
3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue have?
Some of 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue offers parking.
Does 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue have a pool?
No, 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3432 Thorpe Constantine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
