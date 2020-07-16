All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle

2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle · (843) 419-5282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle, Charleston, SC 29455

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle · Avail. Sep 1

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle Available 09/01/20 Twin Oaks FULLY FURNISHED - Beautiful one story 3Br 2Ba FULLY FURNISHED HOME in Twin Lakes has vaulted ceilings in the living room with wide open floor plan. Granite countertops, SS appliances & flick of a switch gas FP. Beautiful harwoods, carpeted bedrooms,ceramic baths. This house is fully furnished down to the sheets and towels. Small appliances, pots, pans, casserole dishes, utensils, TV and entertainment center in the Living room, 2 couches, rugs, beds, bed linens, blinds in all rooms even the weedeater, ladder and gardening tools. Just bring yourself and move right in. Great Executive home when you need a home away from home or great family home. Detached 2 car garage and common park area in the front of the homes. Near shops and restaurants and Kiawah.
A Must SEE!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4985549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle have any available units?
2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle have?
Some of 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle's amenities include granite counters, garage, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle offers parking.
Does 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle have a pool?
No, 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle have accessible units?
No, 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashford Palmetto Square
1551 Sam Rittenberg Blvd
Charleston, SC 29407
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St
Charleston, SC 29403
The Avenues at Verdier Pointe
3530 Verdier Blvd
Charleston, SC 29414
Harper Place
3202 Coastal Grass Way
Charleston, SC 29414
Heron Reserve
3301 Glenn McConnell Pkwy
Charleston, SC 29414
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street
Charleston, SC 29412
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road
Charleston, SC 29412
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC 29403

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SC
Goose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SC
Georgetown, SCRidgeland, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity