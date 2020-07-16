Amenities

2913 Swamp Sparrow Circle Available 09/01/20 Twin Oaks FULLY FURNISHED - Beautiful one story 3Br 2Ba FULLY FURNISHED HOME in Twin Lakes has vaulted ceilings in the living room with wide open floor plan. Granite countertops, SS appliances & flick of a switch gas FP. Beautiful harwoods, carpeted bedrooms,ceramic baths. This house is fully furnished down to the sheets and towels. Small appliances, pots, pans, casserole dishes, utensils, TV and entertainment center in the Living room, 2 couches, rugs, beds, bed linens, blinds in all rooms even the weedeater, ladder and gardening tools. Just bring yourself and move right in. Great Executive home when you need a home away from home or great family home. Detached 2 car garage and common park area in the front of the homes. Near shops and restaurants and Kiawah.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4985549)