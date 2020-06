Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard internet access

Charming and unique carriage house with lovely walled Charleston garden courtyard. Lovely plantings and a fountain complete the garden. Features of carriage house include unique entry way with fireplace and glass doors leading to garden, a chef's dream kitchen with spacious dining area as well as living area and a half bath tucked under the stairs. Upstairs is a master suite with full bath and substantial master closet. Another beautiful half bath adjoins the guest area - currently set up as a den/extra guest bedroom area with door to the upper balcony and another very spacious closet. This is a truly historic and unique property formerly used as a primary residence and more recently as a second home. This home is convenient to the entire downtown historic area. . . near the market and grocery store as well as just blocks from King and Meeting Streets and the best shopping and restaurants in town! Available for a twelve month lease.

