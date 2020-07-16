2524 Rutherford Way

Amenities
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING**
Location- location-location! This luxurious, drive-under townhome features a spacious, open layout with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Separate dining and living areas with a screened in porch are perfect for entertaining guests. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, a large master with walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Washer and dryer are included in this beautiful home! A community pool is also there for you to enjoy! Pets negotiable.
PET POLICY:
Pets negotiable
Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet
Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet
Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet
STATUS:
Vacant
VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Property is currently unavailable for showings.
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):
View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com
SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:
We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program