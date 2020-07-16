2524 Rutherford Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 pool

**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING**



Location- location-location! This luxurious, drive-under townhome features a spacious, open layout with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Separate dining and living areas with a screened in porch are perfect for entertaining guests. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, a large master with walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Washer and dryer are included in this beautiful home! A community pool is also there for you to enjoy! Pets negotiable.



PET POLICY:



Pets negotiable



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Vacant



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Property is currently unavailable for showings.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program