2524 Rutherford Way
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

2524 Rutherford Way

2524 Rutherford Way · No Longer Available
Location

2524 Rutherford Way, Charleston, SC 29414

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
pool
**APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING**

Location- location-location! This luxurious, drive-under townhome features a spacious, open layout with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Separate dining and living areas with a screened in porch are perfect for entertaining guests. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms, a large master with walk-in closet, dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Washer and dryer are included in this beautiful home! A community pool is also there for you to enjoy! Pets negotiable.

PET POLICY:

Pets negotiable

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Vacant

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Property is currently unavailable for showings.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 Rutherford Way have any available units?
2524 Rutherford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charleston, SC.
What amenities does 2524 Rutherford Way have?
Some of 2524 Rutherford Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2524 Rutherford Way currently offering any rent specials?
2524 Rutherford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 Rutherford Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 Rutherford Way is pet friendly.
Does 2524 Rutherford Way offer parking?
No, 2524 Rutherford Way does not offer parking.
Does 2524 Rutherford Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2524 Rutherford Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 Rutherford Way have a pool?
Yes, 2524 Rutherford Way has a pool.
Does 2524 Rutherford Way have accessible units?
No, 2524 Rutherford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 Rutherford Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2524 Rutherford Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 Rutherford Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2524 Rutherford Way has units with air conditioning.
