24 Cleveland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming, renovated 3 bed/2 bath home only a nice walk to Hampton Park in the North Central neighborhood! Beautifully done hardwood floors throughout the home and vaulted ceiling with exposed beams in living and dining, separated by double sided brick fireplace. Gorgeous and recently updated kitchen and bath. Laundry closet with generous space, which includes full size stackable W/D. Master bath with dual vanity and huge master closet. Offstreet parking and beautiful backyard with brick patio & walk way, and storage shed. Available now!