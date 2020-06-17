All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 2 2020 at 2:16 AM

24 Cleveland Street

24 Cleveland Street · (843) 971-8778
Location

24 Cleveland Street, Charleston, SC 29403
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming, renovated 3 bed/2 bath home only a nice walk to Hampton Park in the North Central neighborhood! Beautifully done hardwood floors throughout the home and vaulted ceiling with exposed beams in living and dining, separated by double sided brick fireplace. Gorgeous and recently updated kitchen and bath. Laundry closet with generous space, which includes full size stackable W/D. Master bath with dual vanity and huge master closet. Offstreet parking and beautiful backyard with brick patio & walk way, and storage shed. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Cleveland Street have any available units?
24 Cleveland Street has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Cleveland Street have?
Some of 24 Cleveland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Cleveland Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 Cleveland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Cleveland Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 Cleveland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 24 Cleveland Street offer parking?
Yes, 24 Cleveland Street does offer parking.
Does 24 Cleveland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Cleveland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Cleveland Street have a pool?
No, 24 Cleveland Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 Cleveland Street have accessible units?
No, 24 Cleveland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Cleveland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Cleveland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Cleveland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Cleveland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
