Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill bike storage new construction

Brand New Construction in North Central! - Be the first to live in this brand single family home in the North Central area of downtown Charleston! This property features off street parking, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, bike storage, ring camera doorbells, outdoor grilling area, washer/dryer and stainless appliances. Located at the end of a beautiful quiet street just one block from upper King St and a short drive to Hampton Park and The Citadel.



Click here to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/c71abcb07d/23-strawberry-lane-charleston-sc-29403



(RLNE5803268)