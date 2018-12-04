All apartments in Charleston
23 Strawberry Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

23 Strawberry Lane

23 Strawberry Lane · (843) 212-5805
Location

23 Strawberry Lane, Charleston, SC 29403
North Central

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 23 Strawberry Lane · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1889 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
new construction
Brand New Construction in North Central! - Be the first to live in this brand single family home in the North Central area of downtown Charleston! This property features off street parking, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, bike storage, ring camera doorbells, outdoor grilling area, washer/dryer and stainless appliances. Located at the end of a beautiful quiet street just one block from upper King St and a short drive to Hampton Park and The Citadel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Strawberry Lane have any available units?
23 Strawberry Lane has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Strawberry Lane have?
Some of 23 Strawberry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Strawberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23 Strawberry Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Strawberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 23 Strawberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 23 Strawberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23 Strawberry Lane does offer parking.
Does 23 Strawberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Strawberry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Strawberry Lane have a pool?
No, 23 Strawberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23 Strawberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 23 Strawberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Strawberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Strawberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Strawberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Strawberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
