188 St Philip Street

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. This upstairs three bedroom residence has a roomy living space with an adjacent kitchen equipped with ideal counter and cabinet space. Two of the three bedrooms are almost identical in size and have their own bathroom. The third bedroom is similar in size but without an attached bathroom. All the bedrooms have good closet space. Very convenient to the College of Charleston, MUSC, TTC, and more. Welcome to the Commons at Cannon and St. Philip. On the peninsula of downtown Charleston in historic Cannonborough-Elliottoborough, these residences are a prime location providing convenience to all the peninsula has to offer.Private parking and trash pick up on site. No Pets!**Only 2 parking tags will be provided***