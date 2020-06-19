All apartments in Charleston
Last updated April 13 2020 at 5:40 PM

188 St Philip Street

188 Saint Philip Street · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

188 Saint Philip Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Cannonborough - Elliottborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. This upstairs three bedroom residence has a roomy living space with an adjacent kitchen equipped with ideal counter and cabinet space. Two of the three bedrooms are almost identical in size and have their own bathroom. The third bedroom is similar in size but without an attached bathroom. All the bedrooms have good closet space. Very convenient to the College of Charleston, MUSC, TTC, and more. Welcome to the Commons at Cannon and St. Philip. On the peninsula of downtown Charleston in historic Cannonborough-Elliottoborough, these residences are a prime location providing convenience to all the peninsula has to offer.Private parking and trash pick up on site. No Pets!**Only 2 parking tags will be provided***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 St Philip Street have any available units?
188 St Philip Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 188 St Philip Street currently offering any rent specials?
188 St Philip Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 St Philip Street pet-friendly?
No, 188 St Philip Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 188 St Philip Street offer parking?
Yes, 188 St Philip Street does offer parking.
Does 188 St Philip Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 St Philip Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 St Philip Street have a pool?
No, 188 St Philip Street does not have a pool.
Does 188 St Philip Street have accessible units?
No, 188 St Philip Street does not have accessible units.
Does 188 St Philip Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 St Philip Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 188 St Philip Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 St Philip Street does not have units with air conditioning.
