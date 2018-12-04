185 Fishburne Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

August 1 move in-185 Fishburne at the corner of Ashley. This central downtown location is in the heart of everything. Walking distance to MUSC, The Citadel and most downtown locations. Includes off street parking on cement driveway for two cars. Plus plenty of parking on the street. This giant five bedroom home has just undergone an extensive $100,000 remodel. Hardwood floors throughout, brand-new kitchen, bathrooms, washer dryer, dishwasher, all new stainless steel appliances, new central HVAC, granite countertops, brushed nickel fixtures in the bathrooms including all glass shower enclosures, all natural tile and custom sinks. This home is so luxurious it's like being in a five-star hotel.. Must see to believe- the pictures do not lie! Each bedroom varies in size and includes a ceiling fan and closet. In addition to the five bedrooms you will enjoy a separate living room and dining room area.