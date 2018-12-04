All apartments in Charleston
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

185 Fishburne Street

185 Fishburne Street · (843) 225-8830
Location

185 Fishburne Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,699

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
August 1 move in-185 Fishburne at the corner of Ashley. This central downtown location is in the heart of everything. Walking distance to MUSC, The Citadel and most downtown locations. Includes off street parking on cement driveway for two cars. Plus plenty of parking on the street. This giant five bedroom home has just undergone an extensive $100,000 remodel. Hardwood floors throughout, brand-new kitchen, bathrooms, washer dryer, dishwasher, all new stainless steel appliances, new central HVAC, granite countertops, brushed nickel fixtures in the bathrooms including all glass shower enclosures, all natural tile and custom sinks. This home is so luxurious it's like being in a five-star hotel.. Must see to believe- the pictures do not lie! Each bedroom varies in size and includes a ceiling fan and closet. In addition to the five bedrooms you will enjoy a separate living room and dining room area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Fishburne Street have any available units?
185 Fishburne Street has a unit available for $2,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 185 Fishburne Street have?
Some of 185 Fishburne Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Fishburne Street currently offering any rent specials?
185 Fishburne Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Fishburne Street pet-friendly?
No, 185 Fishburne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 185 Fishburne Street offer parking?
Yes, 185 Fishburne Street does offer parking.
Does 185 Fishburne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 185 Fishburne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Fishburne Street have a pool?
No, 185 Fishburne Street does not have a pool.
Does 185 Fishburne Street have accessible units?
No, 185 Fishburne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Fishburne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 185 Fishburne Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Fishburne Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 185 Fishburne Street has units with air conditioning.
