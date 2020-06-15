All apartments in Charleston
Charleston, SC
1822 Austin Ave
1822 Austin Ave

1822 Austin Avenue · (843) 242-7867
Location

1822 Austin Avenue, Charleston, SC 29405
Rosemont

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1822 Austin Ave · Avail. now

$1,450

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Available this Spring - Pet Friendly Home with Fenced-In Yard! - Newly renovated 4 bed/1.5 bath home that's only minutes to the heart of downtown Charleston! You'll love the beautiful wood flooring, sizable bedrooms, updated baths, and spacious fenced-in back yard. Pets welcome! Home is close to Tradesman and Edmund's Oast Brewing as well as the growing NoMo area where you'll find Taco Boy, Santi's Mexican Restaurant, the Tattooed Moose, several BBQ spots and more. You're also just a short drive away from I-26 to get you just about anywhere in the Charleston area in minutes! schedule a showing cut and paste https://showmojo.com/l/e5999af07a

(RLNE4364372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1822 Austin Ave have any available units?
1822 Austin Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1822 Austin Ave have?
Some of 1822 Austin Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 Austin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Austin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Austin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 Austin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1822 Austin Ave offer parking?
No, 1822 Austin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1822 Austin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Austin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Austin Ave have a pool?
No, 1822 Austin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Austin Ave have accessible units?
No, 1822 Austin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Austin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Austin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1822 Austin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1822 Austin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
