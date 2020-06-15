1822 Austin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Available this Spring - Pet Friendly Home with Fenced-In Yard! - Newly renovated 4 bed/1.5 bath home that's only minutes to the heart of downtown Charleston! You'll love the beautiful wood flooring, sizable bedrooms, updated baths, and spacious fenced-in back yard. Pets welcome! Home is close to Tradesman and Edmund's Oast Brewing as well as the growing NoMo area where you'll find Taco Boy, Santi's Mexican Restaurant, the Tattooed Moose, several BBQ spots and more. You're also just a short drive away from I-26 to get you just about anywhere in the Charleston area in minutes! schedule a showing cut and paste https://showmojo.com/l/e5999af07a



