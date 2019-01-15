All apartments in Charleston
1730 Pinckney Park Drive

1730 Pinckney Park Drive · (843) 795-8969
Location

1730 Pinckney Park Drive, Charleston, SC 29407

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Recently remodeled duplex with plenty of natural light and large, shaded yard. Completely remodeled in 2018 including new bathroom, kitchen appliances, windows, HVAC and flooring. All LVT and tile flooring (no carpet!) and ceiling fans throughout. It's an ideal location... just one block to the Greenway and less than 2 miles to the Avondale area shops and restaurants, Harris Teeter, the new Whole Foods and the West Ashley Bikeway. It's less than 1 mile to 526 and 5 miles to MUSC/Downtown. *No Smokers *Pets Negotiable -(no fenced yard) *The unit is being rented unfurnished. Pictures show previous tenant's furnishing. *OWNER IS A LICENSED SC REALTOR Currently occupied. Drive by ok, but do not bother tenants.Appointment is required for showings. Call agent/owner for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1730 Pinckney Park Drive have any available units?
1730 Pinckney Park Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1730 Pinckney Park Drive have?
Some of 1730 Pinckney Park Drive's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1730 Pinckney Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1730 Pinckney Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1730 Pinckney Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1730 Pinckney Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1730 Pinckney Park Drive offer parking?
No, 1730 Pinckney Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1730 Pinckney Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1730 Pinckney Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1730 Pinckney Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1730 Pinckney Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1730 Pinckney Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1730 Pinckney Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1730 Pinckney Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1730 Pinckney Park Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1730 Pinckney Park Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1730 Pinckney Park Drive has units with air conditioning.
