1730 Pinckney Park Drive

Recently remodeled duplex with plenty of natural light and large, shaded yard. Completely remodeled in 2018 including new bathroom, kitchen appliances, windows, HVAC and flooring. All LVT and tile flooring (no carpet!) and ceiling fans throughout. It's an ideal location... just one block to the Greenway and less than 2 miles to the Avondale area shops and restaurants, Harris Teeter, the new Whole Foods and the West Ashley Bikeway. It's less than 1 mile to 526 and 5 miles to MUSC/Downtown. *No Smokers *Pets Negotiable -(no fenced yard) *The unit is being rented unfurnished. Pictures show previous tenant's furnishing. *OWNER IS A LICENSED SC REALTOR Currently occupied. Drive by ok, but do not bother tenants.Appointment is required for showings. Call agent/owner for showings.