Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:44 AM

1664 Dexter Lane

1664 Dexter Lane · (843) 795-6221
Location

1664 Dexter Lane, Charleston, SC 29412

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
End unit across from the pond and on walking path!Three bedroom 2 bath third bedroom could be used as Den, office, work out room/man cave. Very quiet and private. The back patio area is completely fenced and backs up to woods, with a walking path that runs through the neighborhood. Convenient location, minutes to the beach and downtown. Kitchen is wider than most! Great room with gas fireplace. Dining rm. No smoking. Limited occupancy . Walking path behind the home. Parking in driveway only allowed. Rules and Regulations to follow by the homeowners association at merdian place. New Flooring in bedrooms and living area LVP looks greatpets negocheck info under documents. Subject to change with regime and subdivision rules

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1664 Dexter Lane have any available units?
1664 Dexter Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1664 Dexter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1664 Dexter Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1664 Dexter Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1664 Dexter Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 1664 Dexter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1664 Dexter Lane does offer parking.
Does 1664 Dexter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1664 Dexter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1664 Dexter Lane have a pool?
No, 1664 Dexter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1664 Dexter Lane have accessible units?
No, 1664 Dexter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1664 Dexter Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1664 Dexter Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1664 Dexter Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1664 Dexter Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
