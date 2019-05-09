1664 Dexter Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

End unit across from the pond and on walking path!Three bedroom 2 bath third bedroom could be used as Den, office, work out room/man cave. Very quiet and private. The back patio area is completely fenced and backs up to woods, with a walking path that runs through the neighborhood. Convenient location, minutes to the beach and downtown. Kitchen is wider than most! Great room with gas fireplace. Dining rm. No smoking. Limited occupancy . Walking path behind the home. Parking in driveway only allowed. Rules and Regulations to follow by the homeowners association at merdian place. New Flooring in bedrooms and living area LVP looks greatpets negocheck info under documents. Subject to change with regime and subdivision rules