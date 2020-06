Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick ranch home is located in the heart of James Island. Located in the Westchester subdivision it is very convenient location; just 5 minutes to Folly Beach and 15 minutes to downtown Charleston. It is within walking distance of restaurants and grocery stores. The home boasts hardwood floors throughout. It has a spacious fully fenced-in back yard and 1 car carport. Comes equipped with a gas range and water heater and also includes a washer and dryer. Pets are negotiable with a non- refundable one time pet fee.