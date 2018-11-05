16 Orrs Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful, fully furnished Westside cottage with many unique features. Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, a large dining/living room space, large master bedroom, cute kitchen with a rustic accent wall, and a loft space over looking the main floor. This home is beautifully designed and furnished with Herman Miller pieces. Enjoy the lowcountry weather on the porch or in the private garden. This home is located just a few blocks from Hampton Park and just minutes from Downtown and beaches!Sorry, no pets. Available August 10th.**Six month lease minimum. Please ask agent for further details***