Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:56 PM

16 Orrs Court

16 Orrs Court · (843) 723-1988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Orrs Court, Charleston, SC 29403
Westside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful, fully furnished Westside cottage with many unique features. Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, a large dining/living room space, large master bedroom, cute kitchen with a rustic accent wall, and a loft space over looking the main floor. This home is beautifully designed and furnished with Herman Miller pieces. Enjoy the lowcountry weather on the porch or in the private garden. This home is located just a few blocks from Hampton Park and just minutes from Downtown and beaches!Sorry, no pets. Available August 10th.**Six month lease minimum. Please ask agent for further details***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Orrs Court have any available units?
16 Orrs Court has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 16 Orrs Court currently offering any rent specials?
16 Orrs Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Orrs Court pet-friendly?
No, 16 Orrs Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 16 Orrs Court offer parking?
No, 16 Orrs Court does not offer parking.
Does 16 Orrs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Orrs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Orrs Court have a pool?
No, 16 Orrs Court does not have a pool.
Does 16 Orrs Court have accessible units?
No, 16 Orrs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Orrs Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 Orrs Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Orrs Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Orrs Court does not have units with air conditioning.
