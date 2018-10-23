1559 Harborsun Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

As if living pond front wasn't enough, 1559 Harborsun Drive is just 5 miles from beautiful Folly Beach! The three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home sits on a fully stocked pond that you can access with your very own private dock and large oak trees offer plenty of shade in both the front and back yard. The home boasts a large living room with a spacious eat-in kitchen, a two car garage, and location you just cannot beat! Washer, dryer, and kitchen appliances are all included for your convenience! Dogs ok, no cats.



PET POLICY:



Dogs ok, no cats



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 6th, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program