Charleston, SC
1559 Harborsun Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

1559 Harborsun Dr

1559 Harborsun Drive · (843) 737-6034
Location

1559 Harborsun Drive, Charleston, SC 29412

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
As if living pond front wasn't enough, 1559 Harborsun Drive is just 5 miles from beautiful Folly Beach! The three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home sits on a fully stocked pond that you can access with your very own private dock and large oak trees offer plenty of shade in both the front and back yard. The home boasts a large living room with a spacious eat-in kitchen, a two car garage, and location you just cannot beat! Washer, dryer, and kitchen appliances are all included for your convenience! Dogs ok, no cats.

PET POLICY:

Dogs ok, no cats

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on July 6th, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1559 Harborsun Dr have any available units?
1559 Harborsun Dr has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1559 Harborsun Dr have?
Some of 1559 Harborsun Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1559 Harborsun Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1559 Harborsun Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1559 Harborsun Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1559 Harborsun Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1559 Harborsun Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1559 Harborsun Dr does offer parking.
Does 1559 Harborsun Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1559 Harborsun Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1559 Harborsun Dr have a pool?
No, 1559 Harborsun Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1559 Harborsun Dr have accessible units?
No, 1559 Harborsun Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1559 Harborsun Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1559 Harborsun Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1559 Harborsun Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1559 Harborsun Dr has units with air conditioning.
