We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.This historic building built circa 1835 is an elevated two-and-a-half story Tuscan columned home. The building was divided into four charming apartments. Apartment ''D'' is in a great location and has a nice sized living room and three nice sized bedrooms. The kitchen has all major appliances including a dishwasher.Small Dogs and cats negotiable w/deposit. Washer/dryer in unit. Available August 5.