Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:07 AM

139 Broad Street

139 Broad Street · (843) 577-2900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

139 Broad Street, Charleston, SC 29401
South of Broad

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1/2 · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Amenities

parking
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Charming unfurnished two-story kitchen house with beautiful heart pine floors and off street parking. Situated in a prime location, this house is walking distance to King Street, Colonial Lake and the Battery. Built in 1875, and directly behind the main house, this wonderful rental features high ceilings, a large living area and a bonus room upstairs which is perfect as an office, small bedroom, nursery or media room. Includes 1 reserved off-street parking space. Available July 1st. Application fee is $50 per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Broad Street have any available units?
139 Broad Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 139 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 Broad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Broad Street pet-friendly?
No, 139 Broad Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 139 Broad Street offer parking?
Yes, 139 Broad Street does offer parking.
Does 139 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 139 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 139 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 Broad Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Broad Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Broad Street does not have units with air conditioning.
