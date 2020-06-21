139 Broad Street

Amenities

Charming unfurnished two-story kitchen house with beautiful heart pine floors and off street parking. Situated in a prime location, this house is walking distance to King Street, Colonial Lake and the Battery. Built in 1875, and directly behind the main house, this wonderful rental features high ceilings, a large living area and a bonus room upstairs which is perfect as an office, small bedroom, nursery or media room. Includes 1 reserved off-street parking space. Available July 1st. Application fee is $50 per adult applicant.