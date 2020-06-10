139 1/2 Broad Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking media room

Charming two-story kitchen house with beautiful heart pine floors and off street parking. Situated in a prime location, this house is walking distance to King Street, Colonial Lake and the Battery. Built in 1875, and directly behind the main house, this wonderful rental features high ceilings, a large living area and a bonus room upstairs which is perfect as an office, small bedroom, nursery or media room. Includes 1 reserved off-street parking space. Please no undergraduate students. Unfurnished. Available July 1, 2020. Application fee is $50 per adult applicant.