Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

139 1/2 Broad Street

139 1/2 Broad St · (843) 806-0603
Location

139 1/2 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401
South of Broad

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Charming two-story kitchen house with beautiful heart pine floors and off street parking. Situated in a prime location, this house is walking distance to King Street, Colonial Lake and the Battery. Built in 1875, and directly behind the main house, this wonderful rental features high ceilings, a large living area and a bonus room upstairs which is perfect as an office, small bedroom, nursery or media room. Includes 1 reserved off-street parking space. Please no undergraduate students. Unfurnished. Available July 1, 2020. Application fee is $50 per adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 1/2 Broad Street have any available units?
139 1/2 Broad Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 1/2 Broad Street have?
Some of 139 1/2 Broad Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 1/2 Broad Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 1/2 Broad Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 1/2 Broad Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 139 1/2 Broad Street is pet friendly.
Does 139 1/2 Broad Street offer parking?
Yes, 139 1/2 Broad Street does offer parking.
Does 139 1/2 Broad Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 1/2 Broad Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 1/2 Broad Street have a pool?
No, 139 1/2 Broad Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 1/2 Broad Street have accessible units?
No, 139 1/2 Broad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 1/2 Broad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 1/2 Broad Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 1/2 Broad Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 139 1/2 Broad Street has units with air conditioning.
