138 Tradd St Apt A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

This stunning first floor unit is located South of Broad Street in Downtown Charleston. Completely renovated, the split room floor plan offers spacious living on one of the best historic streets in Charleston. The kitchen boasts granite counter-tops and built-in dishwasher, microwave, oven, gas stove, and sub-zero refrigerator. The bathrooms are tiled with updated fixtures. Off-street parking and a washer and dryer come with the unit. Finally, there are two porches, an open air porch to enjoy the Charleston weather, and a screened in porch to keep those pesky bugs away. 1 dog or cat allowed.



PET POLICY:



1 dog or cat allowed



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program