Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

138 Tradd St Apt A

138 Tradd Street · (843) 737-6034
Location

138 Tradd Street, Charleston, SC 29401
South of Broad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
This stunning first floor unit is located South of Broad Street in Downtown Charleston. Completely renovated, the split room floor plan offers spacious living on one of the best historic streets in Charleston. The kitchen boasts granite counter-tops and built-in dishwasher, microwave, oven, gas stove, and sub-zero refrigerator. The bathrooms are tiled with updated fixtures. Off-street parking and a washer and dryer come with the unit. Finally, there are two porches, an open air porch to enjoy the Charleston weather, and a screened in porch to keep those pesky bugs away. 1 dog or cat allowed.

PET POLICY:

1 dog or cat allowed

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Tradd St Apt A have any available units?
138 Tradd St Apt A has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 Tradd St Apt A have?
Some of 138 Tradd St Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Tradd St Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
138 Tradd St Apt A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Tradd St Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Tradd St Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 138 Tradd St Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 138 Tradd St Apt A does offer parking.
Does 138 Tradd St Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 138 Tradd St Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Tradd St Apt A have a pool?
No, 138 Tradd St Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 138 Tradd St Apt A have accessible units?
No, 138 Tradd St Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Tradd St Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Tradd St Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Tradd St Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 138 Tradd St Apt A has units with air conditioning.
