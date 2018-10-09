All apartments in Charleston
Find more places like 123 Smith Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charleston, SC
/
123 Smith Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:32 PM

123 Smith Street

123 Smith Street · (843) 810-0438
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charleston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

123 Smith Street, Charleston, SC 29403
Radcliffeborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This apartment is located on the first floor and has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features a dual stainless steel sink and lots of cabinet and countertop space. The full bath has a tub/shower. There is a study off the hallway that features a beautiful glass door. The bedroom is located in the back of the apartment and has ample closet space. The living room has charming and original fireplace, and has large windows to allow for natural light. Other features include ceiling fans, extra closet space and 9ft plus ceilings. Outside you will find a large covered front porch, court yard, and off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Smith Street have any available units?
123 Smith Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Smith Street have?
Some of 123 Smith Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Smith Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Smith Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Smith Street pet-friendly?
No, 123 Smith Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charleston.
Does 123 Smith Street offer parking?
Yes, 123 Smith Street does offer parking.
Does 123 Smith Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Smith Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Smith Street have a pool?
No, 123 Smith Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 Smith Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Smith Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Smith Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Smith Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Smith Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Smith Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 123 Smith Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cainhoy Pointe
1030 Jack Primus Rd
Charleston, SC 29492
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29407
Atlantic at Grand Oaks
1235 Ashley Gardens Ave
Charleston, SC 29414
Proximity Residences
2021 Proximity Dr
Charleston, SC 29414
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC 29414
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl
Charleston, SC 29412
Ashford Riverview
1476 Orange Grove Rd
Charleston, SC 29407

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

North Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGeorgetown, SCLaurel Bay, SC
Ridgeland, SCIsle of Palms, SCPort Royal, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough ElliottboroughSilver Hill Magnolia
Downtown CharlestonWestside

Apartments Near Colleges

College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South CarolinaCharleston Southern University
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity