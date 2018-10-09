123 Smith Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This apartment is located on the first floor and has hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features a dual stainless steel sink and lots of cabinet and countertop space. The full bath has a tub/shower. There is a study off the hallway that features a beautiful glass door. The bedroom is located in the back of the apartment and has ample closet space. The living room has charming and original fireplace, and has large windows to allow for natural light. Other features include ceiling fans, extra closet space and 9ft plus ceilings. Outside you will find a large covered front porch, court yard, and off street parking.