Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Home Downtown Home Available 8/1 - Property Id: 296637



this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home has been recently renovated and is available for lease on 8/1/20. Each bedroom has it's own bathroom, with an additional halfbath. Unit has hardwood floors throughout, and an open kitchen/living area with a loft space for additional storage. Unit has washer/dryer hook ups and a front porch. Call or email today for more information.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296637

Property Id 296637



(RLNE5841770)