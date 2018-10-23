All apartments in Charleston
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:55 PM

12 Cleveland Street

12 Cleveland Street · (843) 723-1988
Location

12 Cleveland Street, Charleston, SC 29403
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1314 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.** No Undergrads ***A rare find! The property is above sea level and doesn't have downtown flooding! This Charleston home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. From the chic detail of board and baton hallways to built in shaker cabinets throughout, this home features hand curated detail at every turn. Lovely light fixtures, granite counter tops, and wide plank pine floors throughout the living space. Located near Hampton Park, this residence is convenient for all the colleges and universities Charleston has to offer. Off street parking and a fenced back yard add a wonderful touch to downtown desirability. Raised garden bed in the back yard is just waiting for your tulips or tomatoes! Stroll to any uptown eatery or have a picnic in the park. Stainless steel appliances and full size washer and dryer come with the unit.

Pets conditional. Off-street parking. Washer/dryer in unit. Available August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Cleveland Street have any available units?
12 Cleveland Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Cleveland Street have?
Some of 12 Cleveland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Cleveland Street currently offering any rent specials?
12 Cleveland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Cleveland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Cleveland Street is pet friendly.
Does 12 Cleveland Street offer parking?
Yes, 12 Cleveland Street does offer parking.
Does 12 Cleveland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Cleveland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Cleveland Street have a pool?
No, 12 Cleveland Street does not have a pool.
Does 12 Cleveland Street have accessible units?
No, 12 Cleveland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Cleveland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Cleveland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Cleveland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Cleveland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
