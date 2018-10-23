12 Cleveland Street

Amenities

We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.** No Undergrads ***A rare find! The property is above sea level and doesn't have downtown flooding! This Charleston home features 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. From the chic detail of board and baton hallways to built in shaker cabinets throughout, this home features hand curated detail at every turn. Lovely light fixtures, granite counter tops, and wide plank pine floors throughout the living space. Located near Hampton Park, this residence is convenient for all the colleges and universities Charleston has to offer. Off street parking and a fenced back yard add a wonderful touch to downtown desirability. Raised garden bed in the back yard is just waiting for your tulips or tomatoes! Stroll to any uptown eatery or have a picnic in the park. Stainless steel appliances and full size washer and dryer come with the unit.



Pets conditional. Off-street parking. Washer/dryer in unit. Available August 1st.