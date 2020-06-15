All apartments in Charleston
1094 Blue Marlin Dr
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:29 AM

1094 Blue Marlin Dr

1094 Blue Marlin Drive · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1094 Blue Marlin Drive, Charleston, SC 29412

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1392 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Home settled on the well sought out James Island right off of Fort Johnson Road. Home has hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings that creating a warm and inviting environment. Skylights in the living room let the light flood through! Large deck in the backyard perfect for those outdoor family gatherings. Ample storage with a storage room above the garage and 2 sheds. Have the opportunity to live just 10 minutes away to MUSC, 15 minutes to MUSC, and 15 minutes to Folly Beach. Located across the street from James Island Charter High School and James Island Youth Soccer Club! 2 pets max.

PET POLICY:

2 pets max.

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on June 19th, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1094 Blue Marlin Dr have any available units?
1094 Blue Marlin Dr has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1094 Blue Marlin Dr have?
Some of 1094 Blue Marlin Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1094 Blue Marlin Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1094 Blue Marlin Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1094 Blue Marlin Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1094 Blue Marlin Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1094 Blue Marlin Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1094 Blue Marlin Dr does offer parking.
Does 1094 Blue Marlin Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1094 Blue Marlin Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1094 Blue Marlin Dr have a pool?
No, 1094 Blue Marlin Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1094 Blue Marlin Dr have accessible units?
No, 1094 Blue Marlin Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1094 Blue Marlin Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1094 Blue Marlin Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1094 Blue Marlin Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1094 Blue Marlin Dr has units with air conditioning.
