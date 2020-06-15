1094 Blue Marlin Dr

Amenities

Home settled on the well sought out James Island right off of Fort Johnson Road. Home has hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings that creating a warm and inviting environment. Skylights in the living room let the light flood through! Large deck in the backyard perfect for those outdoor family gatherings. Ample storage with a storage room above the garage and 2 sheds. Have the opportunity to live just 10 minutes away to MUSC, 15 minutes to MUSC, and 15 minutes to Folly Beach. Located across the street from James Island Charter High School and James Island Youth Soccer Club! 2 pets max.



PET POLICY:



2 pets max.



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on June 19th, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program