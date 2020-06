Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED first floor Downtown Charleston Italianate row house apartment built c. 1853. Features include 10+ foot ceilings, original heart pine floors, ornate plaster, and light-filled rooms with large windows. The master Bedroom can be opened to the formal living room through pocket doors. Informal living room with floor-to ceiling windows to the piazza. Dining room and breakfast room opens to the piaaza or informal living room. Entrance on Bull Street or from the back parking and garden area. Close to MUSC. Off-street parking. Pets neg. Application fee $50. Available July 15th. Additional photos are available upon request.