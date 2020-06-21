All apartments in Boiling Springs
Last updated May 28 2020 at 8:03 AM

103 Colebrook Court

103 Colebrookl Court · (864) 350-5342
Location

103 Colebrookl Court, Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Brick 2/1 duplex with all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer connections, laminated hardwood flooring in living areas, ceramic tile in kitchen, bathroom, laundry closet, and bedrooms, all electric, ceiling fans, clean, quiet, near schools and shopping. Attached storage room. Quiet cul-de-sac street. Non-smokers only. Must have good rental references. Convenient to Amazon Fulfillment Center, Walmart Return Center, USC Upstate, Sherman Listed by Jo M. Peck. Call 864-350-5342 for more information or appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 103 Colebrook Court have any available units?
103 Colebrook Court has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 103 Colebrook Court have?
Some of 103 Colebrook Court's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 103 Colebrook Court currently offering any rent specials?
103 Colebrook Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 103 Colebrook Court pet-friendly?
No, 103 Colebrook Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boiling Springs.
Does 103 Colebrook Court offer parking?
No, 103 Colebrook Court does not offer parking.
Does 103 Colebrook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 103 Colebrook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 103 Colebrook Court have a pool?
No, 103 Colebrook Court does not have a pool.
Does 103 Colebrook Court have accessible units?
No, 103 Colebrook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 103 Colebrook Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 103 Colebrook Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 103 Colebrook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 103 Colebrook Court does not have units with air conditioning.
