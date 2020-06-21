103 Colebrook Court

Amenities
Brick 2/1 duplex with all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer connections, laminated hardwood flooring in living areas, ceramic tile in kitchen, bathroom, laundry closet, and bedrooms, all electric, ceiling fans, clean, quiet, near schools and shopping. Attached storage room. Quiet cul-de-sac street. Non-smokers only. Must have good rental references. Convenient to Amazon Fulfillment Center, Walmart Return Center, USC Upstate, Sherman Listed by Jo M. Peck. Call 864-350-5342 for more information or appointment.