2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:10 AM
9 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Boiling Springs, SC
14 Units Available
Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1011 sqft
Comfortable homes with ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a playground, cafe, fire pit and pool. Easy access to I-85. Close to Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park.
15 Units Available
Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1563 sqft
Introducing Artisan Living Greene Creek townhomes – a new way to experience home. Our stellar community of two and three-bedroom townhomes for rent in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, promises an exceptional style of living.
Results within 5 miles of Boiling Springs
39 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1104 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
14 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$880
916 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
Results within 10 miles of Boiling Springs
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$955
1000 sqft
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
14 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1086 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
29 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$785
978 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
16 Units Available
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$970
866 sqft
A short drive from I-26 and I-85. Modern apartment homes with granite counters, ice maker and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, playground, coffee bar, internet cafe and gym available to residents.
3 Units Available
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
882 sqft
Located in Columbia between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., allowing for easy commuting. Pet-friendly community with a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and resident clubhouse.
