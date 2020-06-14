21 Apartments for rent in Boiling Springs, SC with hardwood floors
1 of 7
1 of 29
1 of 36
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 9
1 of 26
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 9
Boiling Springs gets its name from a natural phenomenon -- and possibly a civic dispute. Most say that the gurgling geyser that would attract visitors from miles away consisted of just one roiling "boiling spring." The name however, suggests otherwise.
Either way, the spouting spring was enough to captivate the awe of farmers from near and far, and by 1780 a growing settlement was on its way. Today, Boiling Springs is a thriving unincorporated town of approximately 8,200. The mystery of why the town was named for multiple springs will probably never be known. As the community (and the demand for water) developed around its prized geyser, the spout gradually grew fainter. Today, the magnificence of Boiling Springs' shooting geyser lives on in memory. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boiling Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.