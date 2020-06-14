Apartment List
21 Apartments for rent in Boiling Springs, SC with hardwood floors

Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1618 sqft
Introducing Artisan Living Greene Creek townhomes – a new way to experience home. Our stellar community of two and three-bedroom townhomes for rent in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, promises an exceptional style of living.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
824 Willet COurt
824 Willet Court, Boiling Springs, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1781 sqft
Beautiful All Brick Home in Eagle Point - 3BR/2Baths with Large Bonus Loft - 1781 Square Feet - *Currently Tenant Occupied until June 31st, 2020. Please contact for advanced showings.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 Colebrook Court
103 Colebrookl Court, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
Brick 2/1 duplex with all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer connections, laminated hardwood flooring in living areas, ceramic tile in kitchen, bathroom, laundry closet, and bedrooms, all electric, ceiling fans, clean, quiet, near schools and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Boiling Springs
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
16 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1130 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
333 Flat Cove Rd
333 Flat Cove Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1326 sqft
333 Flat Cove Rd Available 07/17/20 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH DUPLEX - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex, with a garage. It was built in early 2016, so everything is still almost brand new.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
426 Arch Street
426 Arch Street, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of downtown Spartanburg! Renovations include NEWER FLOORING, NEWER PAINT, NEWER APPLIANCES, NEWER FIXTURES, NEWER KITCHEN & BATH, and MUCH MORE! The home offers an open floor plan and
Results within 10 miles of Boiling Springs
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:47pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1027 sqft
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
32 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
723 Ridgedale Drive
723 Ridgedale Drive, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1622 sqft
3BR/2BA home with full basement in Spartanburg, SC! - Nice 3BR/2BA brick home with full basement, spacious kitchen, all hardwood floors, living room and family room,deck on rear, large back yard. Pet Friendly No Pets Allowed (RLNE3775635)

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
201 Yorkshire Drive
201 Yorkshire Drive, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1869 sqft
JUST RENOVATED! Come check out this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in a fantastic neighborhood that features a cook-friendly kitchen with new stainless steel appiances, and hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and 3 bedrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
280 South 545
280 Tremont Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1485 sqft
A charming brick ranch in Spartanburg! Your next property includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,485 square feet --Freshly painted with solid surface flooring throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
115 South 1659
115 Burns Street, Wellford, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
A charming all-brick rental home in Lyman! Your next home includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,200 square feet --Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances --Hardwood floors --Washer/dryer hookup --Central air conditioning --Covered

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
406 East Main Street
406 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC
Studio
$750
800 sqft
Located at the corner of E Main St and Connecticut Ave in the historic Converse Heights Neighborhood, this spacious studio with 1 bathroom, located on the first floor condo has it all! Open kitchen and dining room, large living room with plenty of

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
West End Properties
144 West Henry Street, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
First month rent free for qualified applicants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
530 Union Street
530 Union Street, Spartanburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$925
1354 sqft
Adorable 4 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of downtown Spartanburg! The home offers an open floor plan and gorgeous hardwood floors that flow throughout.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
105 Arlo Court
105 Arlo Court, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is minutes from Downtown Spartanburg. This spacious home offers an open floor plan and hardwood floors that flow throughout. NO CARPET! The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry & counterspace.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
162 Headquarters Loop - D
162 Headquarters Loop, Spartanburg County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$550
897 sqft
2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Quadraplex. Wood Floors, Central Air and Heat, Washer and Dryer Hookups, We Pay Water and Trash. Section 8 Accepted. Beautiful remodeled Quadraplex in the Cedar Springs area of Spartanburg.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
245 Headquarters Loop - C
245 Headquarters Loop, Spartanburg County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$550
897 sqft
Dump your slumlord and move into someplace you want to live and not someplace you have to live. 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom with wood floors. This includes: Central Air / Heat, Washer / Dryer Hookups, Water and Trash Paid, Patio. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
114 Morningside Drive
114 Morningside Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
*** SHA APPROVED*** This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located just minutes away from Downtown Spartanburg! Enjoy the open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen is very spacious and has an abundance of cabinetry.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
118 Morningside Drive
118 Morningside Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
*** SHA APPROVED*** This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located just minutes away from Downtown Spartanburg! Enjoy the open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen is very spacious and has an abundance of cabinetry.
City Guide for Boiling Springs, SC

Boiling Springs gets its name from a natural phenomenon -- and possibly a civic dispute. Most say that the gurgling geyser that would attract visitors from miles away consisted of just one roiling "boiling spring." The name however, suggests otherwise.

Either way, the spouting spring was enough to captivate the awe of farmers from near and far, and by 1780 a growing settlement was on its way. Today, Boiling Springs is a thriving unincorporated town of approximately 8,200. The mystery of why the town was named for multiple springs will probably never be known. As the community (and the demand for water) developed around its prized geyser, the spout gradually grew fainter. Today, the magnificence of Boiling Springs' shooting geyser lives on in memory. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Boiling Springs, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boiling Springs renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

