2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Boiling Springs, SC
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1011 sqft
Comfortable homes with ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a playground, cafe, fire pit and pool. Easy access to I-85. Close to Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
15 Units Available
Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1563 sqft
Introducing Artisan Living Greene Creek townhomes – a new way to experience home. Our stellar community of two and three-bedroom townhomes for rent in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, promises an exceptional style of living.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
103 Colebrook Court
103 Colebrookl Court, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
Brick 2/1 duplex with all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer connections, laminated hardwood flooring in living areas, ceramic tile in kitchen, bathroom, laundry closet, and bedrooms, all electric, ceiling fans, clean, quiet, near schools and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Boiling Springs
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$880
916 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
39 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1104 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
Results within 10 miles of Boiling Springs
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$970
866 sqft
A short drive from I-26 and I-85. Modern apartment homes with granite counters, ice maker and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, playground, coffee bar, internet cafe and gym available to residents.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
32 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$785
978 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1086 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
9 Units Available
Park Square
1480 W O Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
950 sqft
Close to I-26, these cable-ready homes feature oversized patios and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include a dog park, a club house, and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
3 Units Available
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
882 sqft
Located in Columbia between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., allowing for easy commuting. Pet-friendly community with a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and resident clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
103 Cambridge Circle
103 Cambridge Circle, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the baseball stadium in Duncan Park. The home comes with an electric stove, refrigerator and connections for a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 05:36pm
1 Unit Available
West End Properties
144 West Henry Street, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$895
950 sqft
First month rent free for qualified applicants.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
162 Headquarters Loop - D
162 Headquarters Loop, Spartanburg County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$550
897 sqft
2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Quadraplex. Wood Floors, Central Air and Heat, Washer and Dryer Hookups, We Pay Water and Trash. Section 8 Accepted. Beautiful remodeled Quadraplex in the Cedar Springs area of Spartanburg.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
245 Headquarters Loop - C
245 Headquarters Loop, Spartanburg County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$550
897 sqft
Dump your slumlord and move into someplace you want to live and not someplace you have to live. 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom with wood floors. This includes: Central Air / Heat, Washer / Dryer Hookups, Water and Trash Paid, Patio. Section 8 accepted.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
114 Morningside Drive
114 Morningside Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
*** SHA APPROVED*** This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located just minutes away from Downtown Spartanburg! Enjoy the open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen is very spacious and has an abundance of cabinetry.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
118 Morningside Drive
118 Morningside Dr, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$700
*** SHA APPROVED*** This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit is located just minutes away from Downtown Spartanburg! Enjoy the open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the home. The kitchen is very spacious and has an abundance of cabinetry.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
109 Kreswell Circle
109 Kreswell Circle, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1208 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom home available by April 10th! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
