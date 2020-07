Promenade Boiling Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace w/d hookup air conditioning patio / balcony carpet extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr laundry bike storage courtyard hot tub internet access online portal

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information!



Welcome Home to The Promenade at Boiling Springs Apartments: comfortably designed apartment homes featuring one, two and three bedrooms in the heart of charming Boiling Springs, SC. Our excellent location at The Promenade allows for quick access to Interstate 85, Westgate Mall, Premium Outlets of Gaffney and many large companies in the area including Denny’s Corporate Headquarters, Amazon, Advance America, American Credit Acceptance, BMW, Milliken, Michelin and many more! The Promenade is also in close proximity to Wofford College, USC Upstate, Sherman School of Chiropractic, Converse College, Spartanburg Community College and VCOM. Our spacious floor plans feature over-sized soaking tubs, chic black GE appliances, elegant crown molding, and separate laundry rooms. Whether you choose to take advantage of getting in shape at our