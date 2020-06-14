Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

12 Apartments for rent in Boiling Springs, SC with garage

Boiling Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr, Boiling Springs, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1217 sqft
Comfortable homes with ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a playground, cafe, fire pit and pool. Easy access to I-85. Close to Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1618 sqft
Introducing Artisan Living Greene Creek townhomes – a new way to experience home. Our stellar community of two and three-bedroom townhomes for rent in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, promises an exceptional style of living.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
202 Waxberry Ct
202 Waxberry Court, Boiling Springs, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Spacious, Open Floor Plan, Fenced Backyard, Convenient to Shopping, Schools & Restaurants - Spacious, open floor plan with high cathedral ceiling in living room, dining area and kitchen, Open kitchen with island is great for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Boiling Springs
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
33 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$857
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
333 Flat Cove Rd
333 Flat Cove Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1326 sqft
333 Flat Cove Rd Available 07/17/20 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH DUPLEX - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex, with a garage. It was built in early 2016, so everything is still almost brand new.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5423 Parris Bridge Road
5423 Parris Bridge Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Very Cute Home - 3BR/2BA with Attached Garage, Cozy Front Porch, and Lots of Yard Space and Privacy - For a 3D Walk-Through Tour of this property please visit our website or: https://my.matterport.
Results within 10 miles of Boiling Springs
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
13 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1280 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
32 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$926
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
884 sqft
Located in Columbia between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., allowing for easy commuting. Pet-friendly community with a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and resident clubhouse.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
280 South 545
280 Tremont Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1485 sqft
A charming brick ranch in Spartanburg! Your next property includes: --3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms --1,485 square feet --Freshly painted with solid surface flooring throughout --Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and plenty of

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
246 Bent River Drive
246 Bent River Drive, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
246 Bent River Drive Available 07/08/20 Great Home Near Boiling Springs - Wonderful home on very large, private lot ten minutes from Boiling Springs near Rainbow Lake.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Shelton Dr
206 Shelton Drive, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1812 sqft
Beautiful ranch home with fantastic yard available on the Eastside of Spartanburg! - This large (over 1,800 square feet) home in the Hillbrook area of Spartanburg's Eastside will be available very soon! We are doing some last minute touch ups to
City Guide for Boiling Springs, SC

Boiling Springs gets its name from a natural phenomenon -- and possibly a civic dispute. Most say that the gurgling geyser that would attract visitors from miles away consisted of just one roiling "boiling spring." The name however, suggests otherwise.

Either way, the spouting spring was enough to captivate the awe of farmers from near and far, and by 1780 a growing settlement was on its way. Today, Boiling Springs is a thriving unincorporated town of approximately 8,200. The mystery of why the town was named for multiple springs will probably never be known. As the community (and the demand for water) developed around its prized geyser, the spout gradually grew fainter. Today, the magnificence of Boiling Springs' shooting geyser lives on in memory. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Boiling Springs, SC

Boiling Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

