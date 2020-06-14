12 Apartments for rent in Boiling Springs, SC with garage
Boiling Springs gets its name from a natural phenomenon -- and possibly a civic dispute. Most say that the gurgling geyser that would attract visitors from miles away consisted of just one roiling "boiling spring." The name however, suggests otherwise.
Either way, the spouting spring was enough to captivate the awe of farmers from near and far, and by 1780 a growing settlement was on its way. Today, Boiling Springs is a thriving unincorporated town of approximately 8,200. The mystery of why the town was named for multiple springs will probably never be known. As the community (and the demand for water) developed around its prized geyser, the spout gradually grew fainter. Today, the magnificence of Boiling Springs' shooting geyser lives on in memory. See more
Boiling Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.