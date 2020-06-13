23 Apartments for rent in Boiling Springs, SC with balcony
Boiling Springs gets its name from a natural phenomenon -- and possibly a civic dispute. Most say that the gurgling geyser that would attract visitors from miles away consisted of just one roiling "boiling spring." The name however, suggests otherwise.
Either way, the spouting spring was enough to captivate the awe of farmers from near and far, and by 1780 a growing settlement was on its way. Today, Boiling Springs is a thriving unincorporated town of approximately 8,200. The mystery of why the town was named for multiple springs will probably never be known. As the community (and the demand for water) developed around its prized geyser, the spout gradually grew fainter. Today, the magnificence of Boiling Springs' shooting geyser lives on in memory. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Boiling Springs renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.