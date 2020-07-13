/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Boiling Springs, SC with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr, Boiling Springs, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1217 sqft
Comfortable homes with ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a playground, cafe, fire pit and pool. Easy access to I-85. Close to Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
58 Units Available
Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1618 sqft
Our stellar community of two and three bedroom townhomes in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, near downtown Spartanburg, promises an exceptional style of living.
Results within 5 miles of Boiling Springs
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
34 Units Available
Drayton Mills Lofts
1800 Drayton Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,108
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1774 sqft
The focus on historic preservation is evident throughout Drayton Mills.
Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
36 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$960
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1130 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
88 Highland Springs Loop
88 Highland Springs Loop, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1335 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located to I-26 & US-176! The open floor plan is great for entertaining. The living room features a gas log fireplace for those chilly nights.
Results within 10 miles of Boiling Springs
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr, Spartanburg, SC
Studio
$690
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
866 sqft
A short drive from I-26 and I-85. Modern apartment homes with granite counters, ice maker and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, playground, coffee bar, internet cafe and gym available to residents.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1280 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
6 Units Available
Park Square
1480 W O Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$910
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Close to I-26, these cable-ready homes feature oversized patios and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include a dog park, a club house, and a swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
