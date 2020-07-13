/
pet friendly apartments
38 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Boiling Springs, SC
14 Units Available
Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr, Boiling Springs, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1217 sqft
Comfortable homes with ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a playground, cafe, fire pit and pool. Easy access to I-85. Close to Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park.
58 Units Available
Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1618 sqft
Our stellar community of two and three bedroom townhomes in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, near downtown Spartanburg, promises an exceptional style of living.
1 Unit Available
705 W Sago Ct
705 West Sago Court, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1328 sqft
Large 2 BR, 2 BA Dual Master Suite in Boiling Springs Convenient to Shopping, Dining, Easy Access to I-85 - Beautiful 2 BR, 2BA home features hardwood flooring in living area and carpeting in bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
202 Waxberry Ct
202 Waxberry Court, Boiling Springs, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Spacious, Open Floor Plan, Fenced Backyard, Convenient to Shopping, Schools & Restaurants - Spacious, open floor plan with high cathedral ceiling in living room, dining area and kitchen, Open kitchen with island is great for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Boiling Springs
34 Units Available
Drayton Mills Lofts
1800 Drayton Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,108
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1774 sqft
The focus on historic preservation is evident throughout Drayton Mills.
36 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$960
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
20 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1130 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
Contact for Availability
Cross Creek
345 Bryant Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$688
588 sqft
Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home.
1 Unit Available
728 Fulton Avenue
728 Fulton Avenue, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1316 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1316 square feet of space, with a fully applianced kitchen, ceiling fans, and minutes away from I-585. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.
1 Unit Available
791 Berry Road
791 Berry Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1248 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1258 square feet of space, and minutes away from I-85. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.
1 Unit Available
554 South Center Street
554 South Center Street, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of downtown Spartanburg! The home offers an open floor plan and gorgeous hardwood floors that flow throughout.
1 Unit Available
142 Harmony Drive
142 Harmony Drive, Saxon, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is minutes from Downtown Spartanburg.
1 Unit Available
5423 Parris Bridge Road
5423 Parris Bridge Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Very Cute Home - 3BR/2BA with Attached Garage, Cozy Front Porch, and Lots of Yard Space and Privacy - For a 3D Walk-Through Tour of this property please visit our website or: https://my.matterport.
1 Unit Available
330 New Spring Lane
330 New Spring Ln, Spartanburg County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,699
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This home is located in the Clairmont Estates neighborhood, which is less than a mile off I-26! This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 2.
1 Unit Available
478 North Forest Street - A
478 North Forest Street, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Adorable 3 BR, 1 BA duplex in the heart of downtown Spartanburg! Renovations include NEWER FLOORING, NEWER PAINT, NEWER APPLIANCES, NEWER FIXTURES, NEWER KITCHEN & BATH, and MUCH MORE! Each unit offers an open floor plan and gorgeous hardwood floors
Results within 10 miles of Boiling Springs
28 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
17 Units Available
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr, Spartanburg, SC
Studio
$690
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
866 sqft
A short drive from I-26 and I-85. Modern apartment homes with granite counters, ice maker and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, playground, coffee bar, internet cafe and gym available to residents.
10 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1280 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
6 Units Available
Park Square
1480 W O Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$910
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Close to I-26, these cable-ready homes feature oversized patios and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include a dog park, a club house, and a swimming pool.
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
3 Units Available
Hillcrest Townhomes
1000 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$690
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1216 sqft
Originally built in 1973, Hillcrest Apartments has undergone a tremendous amount of renovations to give this townhome community a more modern feel inside and outside.
4 Units Available
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
882 sqft
Located in Columbia between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., allowing for easy commuting. Pet-friendly community with a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and resident clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
418 Dellwater Way
418 Dellwater Way, Spartanburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,466
1988 sqft
This delightful home located in Spartanburg SC is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,988 Sqft! Enjoy arriving home to a very large front lawn and driveway. There is an 8 step porch leading to the beautiful entrance of the home.
1 Unit Available
870 Carson Avenue
870 Carson Avenue, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$795
820 sqft
Spacious 1 bed / 1 bath home with great features! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1994113?source=marketing Located just off HWY 221 1.
