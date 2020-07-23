/
/
spartanburg county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
141 Apartments for rent in Spartanburg County, SC📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr, Boiling Springs, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1217 sqft
Comfortable homes with ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a playground, cafe, fire pit and pool. Easy access to I-85. Close to Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Berry Shoals
200 Tralee Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$875
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1262 sqft
Discover the good life at Berry Shoals Apartments, our beautiful community in Duncan, SC. Offering a list of exciting amenities, our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments take luxurious apartment living to a whole new level.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
13 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1280 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
26 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$805
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 23 at 12:25 AM
44 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$973
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,088
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 23 at 12:01 AM
32 Units Available
Drayton Mills Lofts
1800 Drayton Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,088
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1774 sqft
The focus on historic preservation is evident throughout Drayton Mills.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
River Falls
105 Churchill Falls Dr, Duncan, SC
1 Bedroom
$884
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1316 sqft
Welcome to River Falls Apartments! Located in the heart of Duncan, SC between Greenville and Spartanburg! We offer upscale one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with flexible lease terms.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr, Spartanburg, SC
Studio
$705
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
866 sqft
A short drive from I-26 and I-85. Modern apartment homes with granite counters, ice maker and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, playground, coffee bar, internet cafe and gym available to residents.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
$
5 Units Available
Park Square
1480 W O Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
Close to I-26, these cable-ready homes feature oversized patios and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include a dog park, a club house, and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$845
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
16 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$845
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1130 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 12:07 AM
2 Units Available
Hillcrest Townhomes
1000 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$860
1216 sqft
Originally built in 1973, Hillcrest Apartments has undergone a tremendous amount of renovations to give this townhome community a more modern feel inside and outside.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
50 Units Available
Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1618 sqft
Our stellar community of two and three bedroom townhomes in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, near downtown Spartanburg, promises an exceptional style of living.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 16 at 02:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Auden Upstate
602 Laconia Cir, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$679
826 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW LEASING FOR AUGUST 2020 Located in the heart of Spartanburg SC, Auden Upstate provides contemporary apartment living with modern features, luxurious design, and offers convenience to students and young professionals.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
882 sqft
Located in Columbia between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., allowing for easy commuting. Pet-friendly community with a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and resident clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Cross Creek
345 Bryant Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$688
588 sqft
Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Greer Abner Creek Road
505 Everhope Avenue, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1393 sqft
Redwood® Greer Everhope is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
378 Hague Drive
378 Hague Dr, Duncan, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
Beautiful contemporary townhouse ready for easy living! Gorgeous unit with a new, classic feel that you must see. Open kitchen with granite breakfast bar allows the whole family to be together.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
156 Garrett Street - A
156 Garrett St, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a quad-plex, MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN SPARTANBURG & Converse College! The unit includes NEWER PAINT, NEWER FIXTURES, NEWER KITCHEN & BATHROOM VANITY & TOILET, and MUCH MORE! This very spacious
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
156 Garrett Street - D
156 Garrett Street, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in a quad-plex, MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN SPARTANBURG & Converse College! The unit includes NEWER PAINT, NEWER FIXTURES, NEWER KITCHEN & BATHROOM VANITY & TOILET, and MUCH MORE! This very spacious
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
107 Highland Springs Loop
107 Highland Springs Loop, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1304 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located to I-26 & US-176! The open floor plan is great for entertaining. The living room features a gas log fireplace for those chilly nights.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
5511 North Main Street
5511 North Main Street, Cowpens, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,196
2585 sqft
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 2585 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, is
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
2220 Pineview Circle
2220 Pineview Circle, Spartanburg, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2196 sqft
Plenty of room for EVERYONE! You will fall in love with this huge 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac that features a large living room, dining room, den, plus another room that can be used as an office or a mudroom.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Dunbar Court
19 Dunbar Ct, Greer, SC
2 Bedrooms
$695
800 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/849392?source=marketing This 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located at Dunbar Court Apartments right outside downtown Greer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Spartanburg County area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Catawba Valley Community College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlotte, Columbia, Greenville, Asheville, and Rock Hill have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCGreenville, SCAsheville, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCGreer, SCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SC
Lexington, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCIrmo, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCDuncan, SCFive Forks, SCBoiling Springs, SCWade Hampton, SCShelby, NCDunean, SC