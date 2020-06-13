45 Apartments for rent in Boiling Springs, SC

Moving to Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs isn't big enough yet to be called a city. But it's a great community. If you're looking to get out and away but just within town limits, Boiling Springs will probably fit the bill. If you're seeking downtown NYC, the town's development has a ways to go. Still, the peace and quiet can't be beat. Southern gentility is a feature of South Carolina living. So is the warm and often humid weather. If you love hot temps, you'll love SC. It's also a place where air conditioners really come into their own so be sure to find apartment listings that advertise central a / c.

In addition to subdivisions, the town has many streets with enchanting views of the countryside and easy access to stores. It is also possible to find a 1 bedroom apartment for rent in a number of Boiling Springs' complexes. Rental homes are scattered across the town. Shopping is a quick trip by car, or in some cases, by foot.