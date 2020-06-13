45 Apartments for rent in Boiling Springs, SC📍
Either way, the spouting spring was enough to captivate the awe of farmers from near and far, and by 1780 a growing settlement was on its way. Today, Boiling Springs is a thriving unincorporated town of approximately 8,200. The mystery of why the town was named for multiple springs will probably never be known. As the community (and the demand for water) developed around its prized geyser, the spout gradually grew fainter. Today, the magnificence of Boiling Springs' shooting geyser lives on in memory.
Boiling Springs isn't big enough yet to be called a city. But it's a great community. If you're looking to get out and away but just within town limits, Boiling Springs will probably fit the bill. If you're seeking downtown NYC, the town's development has a ways to go. Still, the peace and quiet can't be beat. Southern gentility is a feature of South Carolina living. So is the warm and often humid weather. If you love hot temps, you'll love SC. It's also a place where air conditioners really come into their own so be sure to find apartment listings that advertise central a / c.
In addition to subdivisions, the town has many streets with enchanting views of the countryside and easy access to stores. It is also possible to find a 1 bedroom apartment for rent in a number of Boiling Springs' complexes. Rental homes are scattered across the town. Shopping is a quick trip by car, or in some cases, by foot.
This is the Deep South, a land where houses are grand and gardens are well maintained, and Boiling Springs' neighborhoods exemplify that. The town has a number of planned and gated neighborhoods, as well as older areas, with housing available in both. It also has apartments for rent in several areas of the town. Highway 9 cuts through the center of the town, with Interstate 85 intersecting at the south. Most neighborhoods are within a 10-15 minute commute of Spartanburg, which is reachable by car. Highway 9 is rimmed with a growing commercial sector, and all neighborhoods are within a 10-minute drive of the Boiling Springs Shopping Center, at the north end of town.
Glen Lake: A relatively new community, its pride is a small lake at the center of the development. The neighborhood lies north of I-85, but far enough away to enjoy semi-rural seclusion. Stores are within a mile's drive or walk.
Sterling Estates: The name fits this development, which is characterized by large sweeping houses and acreages at the southeast end of the town. Shopping is a few minutes' drive from home
Eagle Pointe: This cluster of cul de sacs sits at the southeast tip of the town, close to Spartanburg. Shopping is best reached by car.
Recreation reigns in Boiling Springs. For those who love to hike, water ski, swim or just hang out on a warm summer day, Boiling Springs is within an easy drive to many recreational areas -- except ski resorts, that is. Although the flat, often green countryside doesn't have mountain vistas, a hike in the Blue Ridge Mountains is still just a few hours away.
Thinking about what's for dinner? Don't worry about cooking if you don't feel like it because Boiling Springs has plenty of options out there for you. Check out New Asian Chinese Restaurant for their shrimp with broccoli or the corned beef brisket at Firehouse Subs.