Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

45 Apartments for rent in Boiling Springs, SC

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr, Boiling Springs, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1217 sqft
Comfortable homes with ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a playground, cafe, fire pit and pool. Easy access to I-85. Close to Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1618 sqft
Introducing Artisan Living Greene Creek townhomes – a new way to experience home. Our stellar community of two and three-bedroom townhomes for rent in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, promises an exceptional style of living.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
824 Willet COurt
824 Willet Court, Boiling Springs, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1781 sqft
Beautiful All Brick Home in Eagle Point - 3BR/2Baths with Large Bonus Loft - 1781 Square Feet - *Currently Tenant Occupied until June 31st, 2020. Please contact for advanced showings.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
103 Colebrook Court
103 Colebrookl Court, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
Brick 2/1 duplex with all kitchen appliances, washer/dryer connections, laminated hardwood flooring in living areas, ceramic tile in kitchen, bathroom, laundry closet, and bedrooms, all electric, ceiling fans, clean, quiet, near schools and shopping.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
202 Waxberry Ct
202 Waxberry Court, Boiling Springs, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Spacious, Open Floor Plan, Fenced Backyard, Convenient to Shopping, Schools & Restaurants - Spacious, open floor plan with high cathedral ceiling in living room, dining area and kitchen, Open kitchen with island is great for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Boiling Springs
Last updated June 13 at 12:22pm
34 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$857
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1130 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Cross Creek
345 Bryant Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$673
588 sqft
Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
333 Flat Cove Rd
333 Flat Cove Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1326 sqft
333 Flat Cove Rd Available 07/17/20 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH DUPLEX - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex, with a garage. It was built in early 2016, so everything is still almost brand new.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
426 Arch Street
426 Arch Street, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of downtown Spartanburg! Renovations include NEWER FLOORING, NEWER PAINT, NEWER APPLIANCES, NEWER FIXTURES, NEWER KITCHEN & BATH, and MUCH MORE! The home offers an open floor plan and

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5423 Parris Bridge Road
5423 Parris Bridge Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Very Cute Home - 3BR/2BA with Attached Garage, Cozy Front Porch, and Lots of Yard Space and Privacy - For a 3D Walk-Through Tour of this property please visit our website or: https://my.matterport.

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
244 Broadview Dr
244 Broadview Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$695
750 sqft
Your wait is finally over! Come view this very affordable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located walking distance to restaurants, grocery stores and more! It will be ready for showings on Monday, March 30th.

Last updated April 4 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
330 New Spring Lane
330 New Spring Ln, Spartanburg County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$1,699
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This home is located in the Clairmont Estates neighborhood, which is less than a mile off I-26! This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Boiling Springs
Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$840
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1027 sqft
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
9 Units Available
Park Square
1480 W O Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$860
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1150 sqft
Close to I-26, these cable-ready homes feature oversized patios and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include a dog park, a club house, and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
17 Units Available
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr, Spartanburg, SC
Studio
$710
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$775
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
866 sqft
A short drive from I-26 and I-85. Modern apartment homes with granite counters, ice maker and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, playground, coffee bar, internet cafe and gym available to residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
31 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$815
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,308
1280 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$926
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
882 sqft
Located in Columbia between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., allowing for easy commuting. Pet-friendly community with a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and resident clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
501 Old Farm Road
501 Old Farm Road, Spartanburg County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1476 sqft
MOVE IN READY! renovated split level 4 bed / 2 bath home in District 6! - Don't hesitate to apply for this amazing renovated, large home located off Hwy 215 in Spartanburg.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
723 Ridgedale Drive
723 Ridgedale Drive, Spartanburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1622 sqft
3BR/2BA home with full basement in Spartanburg, SC! - Nice 3BR/2BA brick home with full basement, spacious kitchen, all hardwood floors, living room and family room,deck on rear, large back yard. Pet Friendly No Pets Allowed (RLNE3775635)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
246 Bent River Drive
246 Bent River Drive, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
246 Bent River Drive Available 07/08/20 Great Home Near Boiling Springs - Wonderful home on very large, private lot ten minutes from Boiling Springs near Rainbow Lake.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
162 Watkins Court
162 Watkins Court, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$875
1496 sqft
- Income 3x rent Deposit based on credit score No Section 8 Schedule showing online www.saycohomes.com (RLNE5074685)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
206 Shelton Dr
206 Shelton Drive, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1812 sqft
Beautiful ranch home with fantastic yard available on the Eastside of Spartanburg! - This large (over 1,800 square feet) home in the Hillbrook area of Spartanburg's Eastside will be available very soon! We are doing some last minute touch ups to

Median Rent in Boiling Springs

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Boiling Springs is $685, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $836.
Studio
$541
1 Bed
$685
2 Beds
$836
3+ Beds
$1,120
City GuideBoiling Springs
Boiling Springs gets its name from a natural phenomenon -- and possibly a civic dispute. Most say that the gurgling geyser that would attract visitors from miles away consisted of just one roiling "boiling spring." The name however, suggests otherwise.

Either way, the spouting spring was enough to captivate the awe of farmers from near and far, and by 1780 a growing settlement was on its way. Today, Boiling Springs is a thriving unincorporated town of approximately 8,200. The mystery of why the town was named for multiple springs will probably never be known. As the community (and the demand for water) developed around its prized geyser, the spout gradually grew fainter. Today, the magnificence of Boiling Springs' shooting geyser lives on in memory.

Moving to Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs isn't big enough yet to be called a city. But it's a great community. If you're looking to get out and away but just within town limits, Boiling Springs will probably fit the bill. If you're seeking downtown NYC, the town's development has a ways to go. Still, the peace and quiet can't be beat. Southern gentility is a feature of South Carolina living. So is the warm and often humid weather. If you love hot temps, you'll love SC. It's also a place where air conditioners really come into their own so be sure to find apartment listings that advertise central a / c.

In addition to subdivisions, the town has many streets with enchanting views of the countryside and easy access to stores. It is also possible to find a 1 bedroom apartment for rent in a number of Boiling Springs' complexes. Rental homes are scattered across the town. Shopping is a quick trip by car, or in some cases, by foot.

Neighborhoods

This is the Deep South, a land where houses are grand and gardens are well maintained, and Boiling Springs' neighborhoods exemplify that. The town has a number of planned and gated neighborhoods, as well as older areas, with housing available in both. It also has apartments for rent in several areas of the town. Highway 9 cuts through the center of the town, with Interstate 85 intersecting at the south. Most neighborhoods are within a 10-15 minute commute of Spartanburg, which is reachable by car. Highway 9 is rimmed with a growing commercial sector, and all neighborhoods are within a 10-minute drive of the Boiling Springs Shopping Center, at the north end of town.

Glen Lake: A relatively new community, its pride is a small lake at the center of the development. The neighborhood lies north of I-85, but far enough away to enjoy semi-rural seclusion. Stores are within a mile's drive or walk.

Sterling Estates: The name fits this development, which is characterized by large sweeping houses and acreages at the southeast end of the town. Shopping is a few minutes' drive from home

Eagle Pointe: This cluster of cul de sacs sits at the southeast tip of the town, close to Spartanburg. Shopping is best reached by car.

Living in Boiling Springs

Recreation reigns in Boiling Springs. For those who love to hike, water ski, swim or just hang out on a warm summer day, Boiling Springs is within an easy drive to many recreational areas -- except ski resorts, that is. Although the flat, often green countryside doesn't have mountain vistas, a hike in the Blue Ridge Mountains is still just a few hours away.

Thinking about what's for dinner? Don't worry about cooking if you don't feel like it because Boiling Springs has plenty of options out there for you. Check out New Asian Chinese Restaurant for their shrimp with broccoli or the corned beef brisket at Firehouse Subs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Boiling Springs?
In Boiling Springs, the median rent is $541 for a studio, $685 for a 1-bedroom, $836 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,120 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Boiling Springs, check out our monthly Boiling Springs Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Boiling Springs?
Some of the colleges located in the Boiling Springs area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, Furman, Greenville Technical College, and Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Boiling Springs?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Boiling Springs from include Greenville, Asheville, Spartanburg, Gastonia, and Greer.

