Apartment List
/
SC
/
boiling springs
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Boiling Springs, SC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Boiling Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Promenade Boiling Springs
901 Dornoch Dr, Boiling Springs, SC
1 Bedroom
$890
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1217 sqft
Comfortable homes with ceiling fans and plush carpeting. Bike storage available. Residents get access to a playground, cafe, fire pit and pool. Easy access to I-85. Close to Va-Du-Mar McMillan Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
58 Units Available
Artisan Living Greene Creek
207 Wild Fern Drive #E, Boiling Springs, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1618 sqft
Our stellar community of two and three bedroom townhomes in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, near downtown Spartanburg, promises an exceptional style of living.

1 of 31

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
202 Waxberry Ct
202 Waxberry Court, Boiling Springs, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1450 sqft
Spacious, Open Floor Plan, Fenced Backyard, Convenient to Shopping, Schools & Restaurants - Spacious, open floor plan with high cathedral ceiling in living room, dining area and kitchen, Open kitchen with island is great for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of Boiling Springs
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
34 Units Available
Drayton Mills Lofts
1800 Drayton Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,108
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1774 sqft
The focus on historic preservation is evident throughout Drayton Mills.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
36 Units Available
Reserve at Park West
100 Keats Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$960
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1283 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-26 and Spartanburg Methodist College. Units feature washer/dryer hookups, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community includes a gym, pool, volleyball court and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Willows at North End Apartments
425 Willowdale Dr, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1130 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Willows at North End. With I-585, I-85, and I-26 just minutes away, you can quickly and easily get anywhere you need to be.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Cross Creek
345 Bryant Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$688
588 sqft
Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
88 Highland Springs Loop
88 Highland Springs Loop, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1335 sqft
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home is conveniently located to I-26 & US-176! The open floor plan is great for entertaining. The living room features a gas log fireplace for those chilly nights.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5423 Parris Bridge Road
5423 Parris Bridge Road, Spartanburg County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1280 sqft
Very Cute Home - 3BR/2BA with Attached Garage, Cozy Front Porch, and Lots of Yard Space and Privacy - For a 3D Walk-Through Tour of this property please visit our website or: https://my.matterport.
Results within 10 miles of Boiling Springs
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Parkside at Laurel West
200 Heath Ln, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1196 sqft
Find the new standard of comfort and convenience at Parkside at Laurel West. We are conveniently located near I-85, I-26, and Highway 29. We're also just minutes from Westgate Mall, Spartanburg Downtown Memorial Airport, and Downtown Spartanburg.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
The Grove
315 Birchrun Dr, Spartanburg, SC
Studio
$690
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
866 sqft
A short drive from I-26 and I-85. Modern apartment homes with granite counters, ice maker and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Pool, playground, coffee bar, internet cafe and gym available to residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
River Run
901 Meridan River Run, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,318
1280 sqft
Spacious, open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments feature balconies and walk-in closets. The landscaped community has a gym, pool and clubhouse, and is close to Westgate Mall for shopping needs. I-26 offers freeway access.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
6 Units Available
Park Square
1480 W O Ezell Blvd, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$910
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Close to I-26, these cable-ready homes feature oversized patios and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Resident amenities include a dog park, a club house, and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
4 Units Available
Magnolia Townhomes
201 E Blackstock Rd, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
$835
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Plush carpeting, oversized windows, and spacious floor plans characterize these modern homes located right next to WestGate Mall. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
2 Units Available
Hillcrest Townhomes
1000 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$860
1216 sqft
Originally built in 1973, Hillcrest Apartments has undergone a tremendous amount of renovations to give this townhome community a more modern feel inside and outside.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Aug Smith
174 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
882 sqft
Located in Columbia between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., allowing for easy commuting. Pet-friendly community with a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, and resident clubhouse.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
162 Headquarters Loop - D
162 Headquarters Loop, Spartanburg County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$550
897 sqft
2 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Quadraplex. Wood Floors, Central Air and Heat, Washer and Dryer Hookups, We Pay Water and Trash. Section 8 Accepted. Beautiful remodeled Quadraplex in the Cedar Springs area of Spartanburg.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
103 Cambridge Circle
103 Cambridge Circle, Spartanburg, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the baseball stadium in Duncan Park. The home comes with an electric stove, refrigerator and connections for a washer and dryer.
City Guide for Boiling Springs, SC

Boiling Springs gets its name from a natural phenomenon -- and possibly a civic dispute. Most say that the gurgling geyser that would attract visitors from miles away consisted of just one roiling "boiling spring." The name however, suggests otherwise.

Either way, the spouting spring was enough to captivate the awe of farmers from near and far, and by 1780 a growing settlement was on its way. Today, Boiling Springs is a thriving unincorporated town of approximately 8,200. The mystery of why the town was named for multiple springs will probably never be known. As the community (and the demand for water) developed around its prized geyser, the spout gradually grew fainter. Today, the magnificence of Boiling Springs' shooting geyser lives on in memory. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Boiling Springs, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Boiling Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Boiling Springs 2 BedroomsBoiling Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoiling Springs 3 Bedrooms
Boiling Springs Apartments with BalconyBoiling Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoiling Springs Apartments with Parking
Boiling Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoiling Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCEasley, SCPowdersville, SC
Duncan, SCClover, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NCTravelers Rest, SCDunean, SC
Five Forks, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCBlack Mountain, NCCherryville, NCSwannanoa, NCShelby, NCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College