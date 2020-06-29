All apartments in Providence
87 Penn St 4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

87 Penn St 4

87 Penn St · No Longer Available
Location

87 Penn St, Providence, RI 02909
Federal Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 West Side Two bedroom with private balcony - Property Id: 302972

Available 08/01/2020

Qualification requirements :

*No evictions on record.

*Household income adjusted for taxes must equal 3x the monthly
rent. Documents must be provided to verify.

* credit history must be free of delinquent accounts, accounts in
collections or bankruptcies. (no credit is not bad credit)

All adult applicants are required to undergo a background screening at a cost of $35 per applicant.

Two bedroom apartment with private balcony. Bedrooms are spacious and have built-in closets. Located in a great neighborhood on Providence's West side near Federal Hill and Broadway. Unit comes with one off-street parking space and there are coin-operated washer and dryers on the premises.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302972
Property Id 302972

(RLNE5929048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

