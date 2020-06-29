87 Penn St 4

Amenities
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 West Side Two bedroom with private balcony - Property Id: 302972
Available 08/01/2020
Qualification requirements :
*No evictions on record.
*Household income adjusted for taxes must equal 3x the monthly
rent. Documents must be provided to verify.
* credit history must be free of delinquent accounts, accounts in
collections or bankruptcies. (no credit is not bad credit)
All adult applicants are required to undergo a background screening at a cost of $35 per applicant.
Two bedroom apartment with private balcony. Bedrooms are spacious and have built-in closets. Located in a great neighborhood on Providence's West side near Federal Hill and Broadway. Unit comes with one off-street parking space and there are coin-operated washer and dryers on the premises.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302972
(RLNE5929048)