Last updated May 4 2020 at 8:30 PM

17 Hewitt Street

17 Hewett Street · (401) 421-5300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17 Hewett Street, Providence, RI 02909
Federal Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing opportunity to rent a 2009 Built, 2 bed 2.5 bath luxury townhome ideally situated in the heart of Federal Hill & close to all amenities & public transportation. Lives like a single home, this exquisite unit with private entrance, in unit laundry & integral garage, features an open floor plan, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & large island open to dining & living area. The unit is adorned with an abundance of ambient light, lovely details, recessed lighting & hardwood floors throughout. The second floor features two large bedrooms, ample closets & 2 full baths! Private balcony, patio & central air add to the convenience & complete this one of a kind unit!! Click "Virtual Tour" Link to view in 3D!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Hewitt Street have any available units?
17 Hewitt Street has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Providence, RI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Providence Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 Hewitt Street have?
Some of 17 Hewitt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Hewitt Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 Hewitt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Hewitt Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 Hewitt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Providence.
Does 17 Hewitt Street offer parking?
Yes, 17 Hewitt Street does offer parking.
Does 17 Hewitt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 Hewitt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Hewitt Street have a pool?
No, 17 Hewitt Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 Hewitt Street have accessible units?
No, 17 Hewitt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Hewitt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Hewitt Street has units with dishwashers.
