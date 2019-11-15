17 Hewitt Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing opportunity to rent a 2009 Built, 2 bed 2.5 bath luxury townhome ideally situated in the heart of Federal Hill & close to all amenities & public transportation. Lives like a single home, this exquisite unit with private entrance, in unit laundry & integral garage, features an open floor plan, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & large island open to dining & living area. The unit is adorned with an abundance of ambient light, lovely details, recessed lighting & hardwood floors throughout. The second floor features two large bedrooms, ample closets & 2 full baths! Private balcony, patio & central air add to the convenience & complete this one of a kind unit!! Click "Virtual Tour" Link to view in 3D!