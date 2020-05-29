401 Bellevue Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Large 1 bedroom condo with open floor plan, refinished hardwood floors and newly remodeled kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and white cabinets. There's a private covered porch just off the living room overlooking lush trees. Furnished or unfurnished. Rent includes: Heat, water and hot water. Building amenities include: secure building, elevator, gorgeous outdoor pool with loungers and dining area, free shared laundry and private parking. Easy walk to restaurants, shopping, cliff walk and more. No pets per condo rules. Available July 1 for a yearly lease.