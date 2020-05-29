All apartments in Newport
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:59 AM

401 Bellevue Avenue

401 Bellevue Ave · (401) 848-7827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 Bellevue Ave, Newport, RI 02840
Bellevue Avenue and Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Large 1 bedroom condo with open floor plan, refinished hardwood floors and newly remodeled kitchen. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and white cabinets. There's a private covered porch just off the living room overlooking lush trees. Furnished or unfurnished. Rent includes: Heat, water and hot water. Building amenities include: secure building, elevator, gorgeous outdoor pool with loungers and dining area, free shared laundry and private parking. Easy walk to restaurants, shopping, cliff walk and more. No pets per condo rules. Available July 1 for a yearly lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Bellevue Avenue have any available units?
401 Bellevue Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 401 Bellevue Avenue have?
Some of 401 Bellevue Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Bellevue Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 Bellevue Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Bellevue Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 401 Bellevue Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport.
Does 401 Bellevue Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 401 Bellevue Avenue does offer parking.
Does 401 Bellevue Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 Bellevue Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Bellevue Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 401 Bellevue Avenue has a pool.
Does 401 Bellevue Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 Bellevue Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Bellevue Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 Bellevue Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 401 Bellevue Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 Bellevue Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
