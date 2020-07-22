/
glenwood
101 Apartments for rent in Glenwood, Philadelphia, PA
1 Unit Available
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$995
902 sqft
Edgewood Apartments is conveniently located in Philadelphia and offers controlled access, fully equipped kitchens, carpeting, and extra storage.
1 Unit Available
1436 W TORONTO STREET
1436 West Toronto Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1436 W TORONTO STREET in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3013 North Sydenham Street
3013 North Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1172 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3013 North Sydenham Street in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3118 N 16TH STREET
3118 North 16th Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1636 sqft
Welcome to 3118 N 16th St.! This 4 bedroom home has enough space for everyone. Large living and dining areas. Eat in kitchen with exit to the fenced in rear yard. Full basement for additional storage. Convenient location.
Results within 1 mile of Glenwood
3 Units Available
Westmont Village
1810 West Susquehanna Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1275 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Westmont Village! Westmont Village is located in the North Central/Temple neighborhood of Philadelphia, a metropolitan area conveniently located close to major highways including I-95, I-76, Route 1, PA Turnpike and NJ Turnpike.
1 Unit Available
Oak Lynne Apartments
6610 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new apartment at Oak Lynne Apartments in Philadelphia, PA. The professional leasing team is ready to show you our community.
1 Unit Available
Allegheny Apartments
1605 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$685
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Allegheny Apartments offers secure, environmentally conscious and professionally managed apartment homes near Temple University School of Medicine on Allegheny Avenue.
1 Unit Available
Syndenham Arms
3416 North Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Syndenham Arms in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
2967 N Taylor St. NEW
2967 North Taylor Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Lovely Home - North Philadelphia - Tastefully updated row with fresh paint, laminate flooring throughout, modern eat-in kitchen with range, ample cabinet and counter space, modern, 3 piece bath, large bedrooms, ample closet space and more.
1 Unit Available
1922 N 18th St 3
1922 North 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 3 Available 08/02/20 August 2020 Beautiful apartment Temple Off campus - Property Id: 174603 Due to COVID-19, we now offer a %50 discount on the security deposit and video showings, Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
1725 W Diamond St
1725 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Available 08/02/20 Temple U off-campus spacious 4 beds 2 baths apt - Property Id: 96959 Due to COVID-19, we now offer a %50 discount on the security deposit and video showings, Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
2355 N Park Ave Unit 2
2355 North Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Unit Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3 BR/1 Bath Apt with Central AC, HW Floors, W/D, Dishwasher & More in Temple Area! Thorough painting to be completed prior to move-in!! Convenient location blocks from Susquehanna-Dauphin BSL El station, directly next
1 Unit Available
1603 W Diamond St 1b
1603 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1b Available 08/02/20 All included 2 bedroom apartment Temple U Campus - Property Id: 213292 Due to COVID-19, we now offer a %50 discount on the security deposit and video showings, Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
1605 diamond st 2f
1605 West Diamond Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 2f Available 08/15/20 cute and spacious 1 bdr by Temple - Property Id: 318931 this is a great unit with spacious living room, great location, close to temple and the subway will not last! deposit first and last to move in Apply at TurboTenant:
1 Unit Available
2344 n. smedley st
2344 North Smedley Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1500 sqft
Available 09/15/20 Newly renovated 4 bed home near Temple University - Property Id: 129613 Beautiful property with easy access to public transportation. Recently remodeled new floors, paint, kitchen, and bathroom.
1 Unit Available
1834 N Willington St 3
1834 North Willington Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Temple U off campus - Property Id: 96976 Temple university off-campus housing please come check out this brand new construction units features: nice kitchen awesome layout spacious bedrooms large living room full bathroom intercom system laundry
1 Unit Available
1845 N Bouvier St 2
1845 North Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unit 2 Available 08/02/20 Temple U off campus - Bouvier & Berks - Property Id: 102717 Due to COVID-19, we now offer a %50 discount on the security deposit and video showings, Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
2227 Park Ave A
2227 North Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom available near Temple U! Students Only!! - Property Id: 302340 Temple Students Only! One Bedroom available in a 4 bed 2 bath in a brand new luxury apartment near Temple University! It is on a quiet tree lined street, with in unit
1 Unit Available
2138 n 18th st 2
2138 North 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
5 Minutes from Temple University - Property Id: 219204 5 Minutes from temple university. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms! One month free with 13 month lease! Reserve today! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
1235 w Allegheny ave 1
1235 West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Temple Area large apt - Property Id: 66478 Large 3 bedroom Apt central air hardwood floors throughout the Apartment close to transportation 1 block to broad street and temple dental school 2 blocks to temple pharmacy
1 Unit Available
2044 N 18th St Unit 1
2044 North 18th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Unit Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment near Temple! Minutes to Temple campus and surrounding fields/facilities, quick access to public transit BSL and Bus lines, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and more nearby.
1 Unit Available
2331 N Park Ave Apt A
2331 North Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This updated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment is within a few blocks of Temple University! Upon entry of the apartment is a spacious living room with vinyl plank flooring! Through the living room is the updated kitchen with the continued
1 Unit Available
916 W Cambria Street
916 West Cambria Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1268 sqft
Beautifully Renovated Home for Rent - Features Hardwood floors Exposed Brick Walls Central Air Laundry Hook-Ups Qualifications Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security) Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify:
1 Unit Available
2201 N Mole St Unit A
2201 North Mole Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2268 sqft
New Construction 5BR/5.
