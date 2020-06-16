9647 JAMES STREET.

Amenities

Large three-story three-bedroom east torresdale home. old world charm throughout with 10 inch baseboards, custom trim and hardwood floors thru-out. Side entrance into large sitting room with laundry area. Large remodeled eat in kitchen with dishwasher and gas cooking plus sliders to rear deck overlooking fenced rear yard . 2nd floor has large living room with hardwood floors, 2 large bedrooms and a full remodeled ceramic tile bath with stand up shower stall and Jacuzzi tub. 3rd floor is a open loft style main bedroom with lots of windows and large closet. This home has 2 zone central air and gas hot air heat plus all new replacement windows Rent includes water and snow removal. This property is in a great location. Walk to holy family collage, torresdale train station and the world famous Three Monkeys Cafe . 1st last and security required .