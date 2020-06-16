All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 24 2020 at 9:19 AM

9647 JAMES STREET

9647 James Street · (215) 953-8800
Location

9647 James Street, Philadelphia, PA 19114
Torresdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
Large three-story three-bedroom east torresdale home. old world charm throughout with 10 inch baseboards, custom trim and hardwood floors thru-out. Side entrance into large sitting room with laundry area. Large remodeled eat in kitchen with dishwasher and gas cooking plus sliders to rear deck overlooking fenced rear yard . 2nd floor has large living room with hardwood floors, 2 large bedrooms and a full remodeled ceramic tile bath with stand up shower stall and Jacuzzi tub. 3rd floor is a open loft style main bedroom with lots of windows and large closet. This home has 2 zone central air and gas hot air heat plus all new replacement windows Rent includes water and snow removal. This property is in a great location. Walk to holy family collage, torresdale train station and the world famous Three Monkeys Cafe . 1st last and security required .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9647 JAMES STREET have any available units?
9647 JAMES STREET has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9647 JAMES STREET have?
Some of 9647 JAMES STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9647 JAMES STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9647 JAMES STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9647 JAMES STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9647 JAMES STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 9647 JAMES STREET offer parking?
No, 9647 JAMES STREET does not offer parking.
Does 9647 JAMES STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9647 JAMES STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9647 JAMES STREET have a pool?
No, 9647 JAMES STREET does not have a pool.
Does 9647 JAMES STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 9647 JAMES STREET has accessible units.
Does 9647 JAMES STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9647 JAMES STREET has units with dishwashers.

