932 PINE ST

Approximately 1600+ sq ft First Floor office Space in the heart of Washington Square West! This is perfect for office space/ DR's office but easy conversion to just about any use! Featuring large waiting / reception area, 5-6 private treatment rooms. One bathroom. All Equipment on images included! Let your business Prosper, and flourish in one of the city's zip codes, that has some of the highest per capital incomes, and housing prices!!! For more information and to schedule a showing call or email