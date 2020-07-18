All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 932 PINE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
932 PINE ST
Last updated July 9 2020 at 9:57 PM

932 PINE ST

932 Pine Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Washington Square West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

932 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Approximately 1600+ sq ft First Floor office Space in the heart of Washington Square West! This is perfect for office space/ DR's office but easy conversion to just about any use! Featuring large waiting / reception area, 5-6 private treatment rooms. One bathroom. All Equipment on images included! Let your business Prosper, and flourish in one of the city's zip codes, that has some of the highest per capital incomes, and housing prices!!! For more information and to schedule a showing call or email

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 PINE ST have any available units?
932 PINE ST has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 932 PINE ST currently offering any rent specials?
932 PINE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 PINE ST pet-friendly?
No, 932 PINE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 932 PINE ST offer parking?
Yes, 932 PINE ST offers parking.
Does 932 PINE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 PINE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 PINE ST have a pool?
No, 932 PINE ST does not have a pool.
Does 932 PINE ST have accessible units?
No, 932 PINE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 932 PINE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 PINE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 932 PINE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 932 PINE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 932 PINE ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1411 Walnut Street
1411 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Melrose Park Manor
210 W Cheltenham Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19126
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19127
Arrive University City
3601 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
The Westbury
271 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
The Left Bank
3131 Walnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
1919 Market
1919 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
1900 Arch
1900 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity