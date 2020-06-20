928 IRVING STREET

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing. Available Early September: This home is just around the corner from Jefferson Hospital in Center City, and is nestled into a quiet side street with no thru traffic, and beautiful neighboring houses. Each floor of this home is kept in immaculate condition, with a spiral staircase leading all the way up, offering a lovely centerpiece for this cozy home. The main level consists of the living room, eat-in-kitchen, and full bathroom. The kitchen features exposed brick, access to your private patio (small, but clean and convenient for grilling/storage) and stainless steel appliances. This home is a mixture of antiquity and modern, sleek style. The walls are painted a rich yellow color, which, paired with the hardwood floors throughout, make the space warm and welcoming. The second and third floors each house a bedroom; the third floor has a master bathroom, as well as an exposed brick wall and HUGE windows. With plentiful storage options, stacked washer and dryer in the lower level, and no shortage of charm, this home will surely capture your heart as soon as you enter. About the Neighborhood: Centrally located in one of Philadelphia~s most highly sought neighborhoods, Washington Square West. This location is walkable to endless popular spots including Vedge, Vetri Cucina, Mixto, CheU Noodle Bar, Whole Foods, Starbucks, U Bar, as well as the University of the Arts, the Kimmel Center, and plentiful theaters, galleries, and more along Broad St~s Avenue of the Arts. Quick and easy public transportation to anywhere in and around the city! Lease Terms: Generally, first month, last month, and one-month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner~s approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.