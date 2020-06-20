All apartments in Philadelphia
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
928 IRVING STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:27 PM

928 IRVING STREET

928 Irving Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

928 Irving Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 845 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing. Available Early September: This home is just around the corner from Jefferson Hospital in Center City, and is nestled into a quiet side street with no thru traffic, and beautiful neighboring houses. Each floor of this home is kept in immaculate condition, with a spiral staircase leading all the way up, offering a lovely centerpiece for this cozy home. The main level consists of the living room, eat-in-kitchen, and full bathroom. The kitchen features exposed brick, access to your private patio (small, but clean and convenient for grilling/storage) and stainless steel appliances. This home is a mixture of antiquity and modern, sleek style. The walls are painted a rich yellow color, which, paired with the hardwood floors throughout, make the space warm and welcoming. The second and third floors each house a bedroom; the third floor has a master bathroom, as well as an exposed brick wall and HUGE windows. With plentiful storage options, stacked washer and dryer in the lower level, and no shortage of charm, this home will surely capture your heart as soon as you enter. About the Neighborhood: Centrally located in one of Philadelphia~s most highly sought neighborhoods, Washington Square West. This location is walkable to endless popular spots including Vedge, Vetri Cucina, Mixto, CheU Noodle Bar, Whole Foods, Starbucks, U Bar, as well as the University of the Arts, the Kimmel Center, and plentiful theaters, galleries, and more along Broad St~s Avenue of the Arts. Quick and easy public transportation to anywhere in and around the city! Lease Terms: Generally, first month, last month, and one-month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner~s approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted ($500/dog and $250/cat). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 928 IRVING STREET have any available units?
928 IRVING STREET has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 928 IRVING STREET have?
Some of 928 IRVING STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 928 IRVING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
928 IRVING STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 928 IRVING STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 928 IRVING STREET is pet friendly.
Does 928 IRVING STREET offer parking?
No, 928 IRVING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 928 IRVING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 928 IRVING STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 928 IRVING STREET have a pool?
No, 928 IRVING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 928 IRVING STREET have accessible units?
No, 928 IRVING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 928 IRVING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 928 IRVING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
