Philadelphia, PA
900 Pine Street #1F
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

900 Pine Street #1F

900 Pine St · (215) 383-1439
Location

900 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Washington Square West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 900 Pine Street #1F · Avail. Sep 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
900 Pine Street #1F Available 09/01/20 Incredible Bi-Level Brownstone in Washington Square Available 9/1! - Historic brownstone bi-level corner apartment in Wash Sq West w18' ceilings, large windows and fireplace in the main living areas. Large eat-in-kitchen w renovated kitchen, high-end appliances. Hardwoods throughout adding tons of character. Both bedrooms have an en suite bathroom and separate entrance. Washer/dryer in unit. Steps away from Penn, Jefferson, Whole Foods. Cafes, boutique shopping, entertainment and the hottest restaurants immediately nearby. Close to transportation. Professionally managed for quick maintenance resolution, 24/7 emergency service, and online billing convenience.

TCS MGT has 3D walkthroughs and/or videos of all of our listings, please email angela@tcsmgt.com if you can not locate it within the listing, thank you and be safe
** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE4164962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Pine Street #1F have any available units?
900 Pine Street #1F has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Pine Street #1F have?
Some of 900 Pine Street #1F's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Pine Street #1F currently offering any rent specials?
900 Pine Street #1F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Pine Street #1F pet-friendly?
No, 900 Pine Street #1F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 900 Pine Street #1F offer parking?
No, 900 Pine Street #1F does not offer parking.
Does 900 Pine Street #1F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Pine Street #1F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Pine Street #1F have a pool?
No, 900 Pine Street #1F does not have a pool.
Does 900 Pine Street #1F have accessible units?
No, 900 Pine Street #1F does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Pine Street #1F have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Pine Street #1F does not have units with dishwashers.
