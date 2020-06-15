All apartments in Philadelphia
829 N LAWRENCE STREET

829 North Lawrence Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

829 North Lawrence Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123
Northern Liberties

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1620 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:Located in the heart of Northern Liberties, this is a beautiful home with 2 full floors of living space, 1 dedicated parking spot plus a huge roof deck with unobstructed 360 degree views of the city. Great attention to detail was given to the construction process so there are luxury details throughout. Beautiful dark hardwood floors on both levels, modern bathroom vanities & fixtures, high-efficiency HVAC system (central air heating/cooling), and white subway tiling backsplash. The first floor features multiple closets for extra storage, a laundry room, half bathroom for added convenience in the hall, and an open floor plan living/dining room with kitchen off to the corner for easy entertaining. Because there are windows on both sides, the room gets a lot of natural sunlight. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances (french door refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave.); an L-shaped granite countertop creates additional seating or prep space and the dark wooden cabinetry completes the modern look. Plenty of kitchen storage options above & below. Upstairs you'll first come to the doorway which leads up to the private roofdeck, and then both bedrooms are down the hall. The hallway itself has two skylights above for natural light. Both bedrooms are large and have en suite bathrooms. The 1st has a full size tub with shower head and an additional linen closet. The second bedroom (which has a large walk-in closet) has an attached bathroom with double sink vanity and a large shower stall with a stone floor. You'll love the roof deck, which takes up the entirety of the roof and has unobstructed views of the Ben Franklin bridge, Center City skyline, and Northern Liberties all around.About The Neighborhood:Settle into this coveted neighborhood, and enjoy some of Philly's popular attractions in Northern Liberties like The Piazza at Schmidts, Dmitri's, Jerry's Bar, Heritage, Paesano's, Vesper Dayclub and not too far from the Girard Trolley for easy access to public transportation.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 N LAWRENCE STREET have any available units?
829 N LAWRENCE STREET has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 N LAWRENCE STREET have?
Some of 829 N LAWRENCE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 N LAWRENCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
829 N LAWRENCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 N LAWRENCE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 N LAWRENCE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 829 N LAWRENCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 829 N LAWRENCE STREET does offer parking.
Does 829 N LAWRENCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 N LAWRENCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 N LAWRENCE STREET have a pool?
No, 829 N LAWRENCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 829 N LAWRENCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 829 N LAWRENCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 829 N LAWRENCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 N LAWRENCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
