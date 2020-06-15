829 N LAWRENCE STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. We will be doing our best to provide video tours of these units when available and are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:Located in the heart of Northern Liberties, this is a beautiful home with 2 full floors of living space, 1 dedicated parking spot plus a huge roof deck with unobstructed 360 degree views of the city. Great attention to detail was given to the construction process so there are luxury details throughout. Beautiful dark hardwood floors on both levels, modern bathroom vanities & fixtures, high-efficiency HVAC system (central air heating/cooling), and white subway tiling backsplash. The first floor features multiple closets for extra storage, a laundry room, half bathroom for added convenience in the hall, and an open floor plan living/dining room with kitchen off to the corner for easy entertaining. Because there are windows on both sides, the room gets a lot of natural sunlight. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances (french door refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave.); an L-shaped granite countertop creates additional seating or prep space and the dark wooden cabinetry completes the modern look. Plenty of kitchen storage options above & below. Upstairs you'll first come to the doorway which leads up to the private roofdeck, and then both bedrooms are down the hall. The hallway itself has two skylights above for natural light. Both bedrooms are large and have en suite bathrooms. The 1st has a full size tub with shower head and an additional linen closet. The second bedroom (which has a large walk-in closet) has an attached bathroom with double sink vanity and a large shower stall with a stone floor. You'll love the roof deck, which takes up the entirety of the roof and has unobstructed views of the Ben Franklin bridge, Center City skyline, and Northern Liberties all around.About The Neighborhood:Settle into this coveted neighborhood, and enjoy some of Philly's popular attractions in Northern Liberties like The Piazza at Schmidts, Dmitri's, Jerry's Bar, Heritage, Paesano's, Vesper Dayclub and not too far from the Girard Trolley for easy access to public transportation.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.