739 N 17TH STREET

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This gorgeous, bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment just north of Fairmount Ave and close to several new bars, restaurants, and public transportation will not last long! This unit features hardwood floors throughout, mini split system cooling, and coin operated laundry in the building. Spanning the entire second floor with two entrances, you can enter through the den or the living room. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, an island for extra counter space, a garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove/oven. The bedroom is located in the rear with an ensuite bathroom that includes a sliding glass shower door. Last but not least, you can start your day with a cup of coffee or end your day with a glass of wine sitting on your PRIVATE DECK off of the bedroom!*Sorry, no pets