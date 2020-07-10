All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:36 PM

739 N 17TH STREET

739 North 17th Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

739 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This gorgeous, bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment just north of Fairmount Ave and close to several new bars, restaurants, and public transportation will not last long! This unit features hardwood floors throughout, mini split system cooling, and coin operated laundry in the building. Spanning the entire second floor with two entrances, you can enter through the den or the living room. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space, an island for extra counter space, a garbage disposal, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and gas stove/oven. The bedroom is located in the rear with an ensuite bathroom that includes a sliding glass shower door. Last but not least, you can start your day with a cup of coffee or end your day with a glass of wine sitting on your PRIVATE DECK off of the bedroom!*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 N 17TH STREET have any available units?
739 N 17TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 N 17TH STREET have?
Some of 739 N 17TH STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 N 17TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
739 N 17TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 N 17TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 739 N 17TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 739 N 17TH STREET offer parking?
No, 739 N 17TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 739 N 17TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 N 17TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 N 17TH STREET have a pool?
No, 739 N 17TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 739 N 17TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 739 N 17TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 739 N 17TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 739 N 17TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
